No. 12 Kansas State dropped its first game of the season Saturday on the road against Marquette, falling 83-71 as Markus Howard went off for 45 points the Wildcats could not overcome. What follows are KSO Analyst Chris Nelson's notes on the contest as well as a running diary recapping the game minute-by-minute.

NELSON'S NOTES

Kansas State was very good defensively early on. In back-to-back possessions, Marquette had to take a rushed, tough shot as the shot clock expired and on the next, they did not get a shot off. On the first possession, it was a great example of a team helping, recovering, and rotating. Marquette moved the ball well, but K-State scrambled to cover every shooter. On the second, Marquette tried to run a set and K-State’s scouting report defense completely took it away. K-State’s struggles defensively were simple: They couldn’t stay in front of the ball and struggled to defend the pick and roll. K-State’s bigs gave Marcus Howard and others too much space coming off the ball screen for pull up jumpers and in other cases, the help side defender was slow in rotating over to the roller. Offensively, the Wildcats have to do a better job of getting movement, even if it is just window dressing, before trying to the ball to Dean Wade inside. On several occasions, K-State went to a high-low look early in possessions, and Marquette simply sagged off the five man and doubled Wade. Unless K-State is able to get Wade the ball on the block in transition before the defense has a chance to get set, they will need to get the defense moving before looking inside. And yes, Wade has to be more aggressive. I am not overreacting to this loss. One loss in a college basketball season doesn’t mean a whole lot. But, this was a terrible performance. Offensively, K-State let the flow and momentum of the game dictate how they played. There was far too much dribbling at times in the second half from Barry Brown. K-State best offense in the second half came from Xavier Sneed off of pin down screens. But far too often, it was a one-on-one or one on multiple defenders.

RUNNING DIARY

12:52 p.m.: Hello there from not Milwaukee (aka the Hall basement) for another edition of The Running Diary! I made the decision to not leave the state during #SnyderWatch2018... or to do virtually anything else, like, at all, during this timeframe... but I am excited to return to watching and covering real sports! KMAN's John Kurtz and KSO's Grant Flanders and Chris Nelson will join me watching today's game, and I'll share their thoughts in this diary throughout. I'm going to go with a little bit of a different idea on this diary. Instead of trying to keep up play by play throughout, I'm going to try to mix in more thoughts from the other guys about the game big picture as opposed to talking about every single play. I've got a bit of an obsessive thing, however, about covering essentially every play in these things, so... we'll see how it works out.

1:39 p.m.: Soft rims in this place! Seen a pair shots already bounce off the back iron, straight up, and in. Nice 4-0 start for K-State with great execution in the half-court (Dean Wade to Xavier Sneed lob) then on the break (Kam Stokes to Makol Mawien for a lay-in) to go up 4-0. Marquette battles back well, and does get a couple of 50/50 calls to go their way to help get back in the game. Looks like a good crowd and atmosphere. Should be a good test. "If these streaks continue, I like (K-State's) chances, assists are three to zero in K-State's favor, and the Wildcats haven't turned it over against three turnovers for Marquette." -Nelson K-State leads 8-6 with 15:56 left in the first half

1:49 p.m.: K-State got outscored 9-7 in that segment as both teams continue to shoot the ball well. On one hand you should be encouraged by the good shooting and decisions from Stokes and Cartier Diarra. On the other hand, you have to be slightly concerned about Wade being a little tentative and Brown starting slowly with Sneed already saddled with two fouls. Tied 15-15 with 11:31 left in the first half

2:04 p.m.: Geeze louise. K-State had two back-to-back fantastic defensive sets in that stretch with Wade and Brown on the bench. One was simply full of perfect rotations and help, forcing an air-balled poor attempt at the shot clock buzzer. The next possession Marquette tried to run a set that was blown up by K-State's scout and turned into a shot clock violation. Diarra gets his second foul, putting both he and Sneed on the bench. In some ways its impressive K-State is maintaining some control without those two and uneven efforts and Wade and Brown struggling. Things got a lot worse, however, as Brown picked up a technical that allowed Marquette to score four points on a possession while also picking up his second and third foul all at one time. Mawien misses two free throws, Wade turns it over and gives up a transition three-pointer. That stretch got real bad, real fast. 24-20 Marquette leads with 7:24 left in the first half

2:15 p.m.: Markus Howard already has 17 points for Marquette, spurting Marquette to a 10-0 run and a 27-20 lead. Kurtz is losing his confidence in liking Mike McGuirl's hair. These officials need to cool their jets. The technical on Brown was a bad call, and they just gave a bad tech to Marquette, too. Sure, appreciate the make-up for K-State, but this is simply a poorly officiated game so far. K-State gets four points right back off the technical to even that up. All things considered, the Wildcats might be a little fortunate to be within striking distance all things considered. Marquette 32-26 with 3:49 left in the first half

2:24 p.m.: Well, that striking distance comment was little early. Terrible moving screen call against Mawien gets turned into a four-point play from Howard, who now has TWENTY-FOUR points in the first half. Marquette is on a huge run and leads by 14. Marquette 42-28 with 0:41 left in the first half

2:27 p.m.: Diarra gets a very costly third foul. He joins Brown with three, and Sneed only played four minutes in the first half with two fouls. Potentially big shot there for K-State and Wade, as he hits a three to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half.

HALFTIME SCORE: MARQUETTE 44, K-STATE 33

First Half Thoughts: I tend to think K-State will get back in this one. The Wildcats played a huge chunk of the first half unable to use Brown, Sneed or Diarra due to foul trouble. It could absolutely become an issue in the second half as well, but assuming (hoping?) it doesn't you'd think the Wildcats will be able to chip away. The question, obviously, is can they do enough? Marquette outscored K-State 27-13 after Brown's technical foul, building up this 11-point halftime lead. Can K-State outplay a good Marquette team by enough on the road in the second half to earn this win? We shall see.

2:46 p.m.: K-State runs the same exact set play to start the second half as the first, and it works for another lob score for Sneed. Maybe Wade's late three got him going, as he hit another jumper to open the second half, and the Wildcats already have it down to seven, forcing a Marquette timeout. Flando exclaims, "All the way back!!!" Marquette 44-37 with 18:46 to play

2:53 p.m.: Fouls are a bigger problem, as Stokes has four. And Howard also has eight more points and is making EVERYTHING. He's got 34. It's kinda unreal. Brown misses an easy floater right at the basket and is really struggling offensively. Then he air balls another easy floater on the same possession. Then he forces all the way to the basket and misses off the bottom of the backboard. K-State's got no rhythm offensively right now with Brown dominating the ball every possession, and Howard can't miss. Not in good shape. Marquette 52-37 with 16:36 left to play

3:09 p.m.: My thought of foul trouble not becoming a further issue has not, uh, played out. After Stokes got his fourth Wade went from no fouls to three in the blink of an eye, less than one minute of action, around the 13-minute mark. Brown does get a jam and then Wade gets a nice jumper to fall to cut it from 16 to 12. Flando is trying very, very hard to keep the room positive. Oh, wait, nevermind. That got harder, as Wade picked up his fourth foul in less than two minutes. That has to be the fastest anybody has ever gone from zero to four fouls in a game. K-State briefly got it to 10 before four straight Marquette points. Kurtz says, "I think they packed the wrong cleats." Marquette 62-48 with 10:45 left to play

3:20 p.m.: So, uh, K-State is getting drilled. Howard has 38 points, and Marquette leads 68-51 with just less than nine minutes left to play. Sneed hits a three, however, and Diarra gets a turnover and hoop to cut it to 12. Oh, my, lord. They just fouled Wade out as soon as he got back on the floor. Awful lot of respect for the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year to foul out in maybe, maybe two minutes of court time Marquette 68-56 with 7:57 left to play

3:35 p.m.: Hey, at least K-State's the second best team on the floor today. Tough game for the stripes. Stokes is trying to keep the Wildcats in this game around the six minute mark. Right now he's got 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and just one turnover. He's also scored the last five points to cut it back down to 10. Sneed is leading K-State with 12 points. Mawien has 12 but has also just fouled out. That probably won't help. Marquette 75-63 with 4:39 left to play

3:38 p.m.: Stokes and Brown both miss good looks at threes that would have cut it down to 10, and it feels over. Still three minutes left, but it's tough to envision a back all the way back in this one. 79-64 Marquette with 2:43 left to play.

3:42 p.m. This one is over, folks, as Marquette holds a 17-point lead with just more than two minutes left to play. Refresh this soon for Nelson's Notes, which I'll post at the top of this story.