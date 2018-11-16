6:18 p.m.: We're probably looking at a half-hour or so until K-State tips off against Eastern Kentucky. Quick recap, Oregon State and Missouri have both won so far, meaning if K-State were fortunate enough to get to the championship game the Wildcats would get to take on either the Beavers or Tigers. Missouri earned a three-point win against the same Kennesaw State team K-State beat 56-41 last Friday, for what it's worth. At the moment it appears as if the Wildcats would likely face Penn in the second round, as they currently lead Northern Iowa by seven with roughly a minute left to play. Penn did win and will play the winner of K-State and Eastern Kentucky.

6:57 p.m.: K-State misses its first two shots, one a missed drive by Xavier Sneed and a missed open three for Barry Brown. EKU leads 2-0. Dean Wade hits a turnaround baseline jumper to tie it at two and give the Wildcats their first hoop. Brown gets another good look from deep but misses, but then Sneed hits his an open baseline three on a nice pass from Kam Stokes.

7:00 p.m.: EKU gets a tough basket inside to cut it down to 5-4, and Austin Trice has entered the game for Mak Mawien.

7:03 p.m.: Stokes gets a nice drive inside and a nifty little finish to make it 7-4 K-State w/15:29 left to play in the opening half. Okay, I'm all caught up now! I've got Flando and DY in the basement with me watching this. We are NOT playing 2K on the other TV (we were right before tipoff, to be fair) and are fully invested in this. Happy to have you here with us!

Dean Wade has settled for jumpers in the early minutes. Grant Flanders/KSO

7:11 p.m.: Wade gets another baseline jumper but misses it. Would love to see him attack the basket a little bit here. Cartier Diarra enters the game for Stokes. Nice play by Wade to tie up Nick Mayo on a drive and earn the ball back for K-State on the alternate possession. Brown attacks the hoop after missing a couple of threes, which is good to see, and he's headed to the line. Would be nice to see K-State be better in this part of the game. Brown knocks through the first and the second, making it 9-4. Nice answer from EKU, a three-pointer. Great job breaking the press, starting with Sneed to Wade to Trice for the dunk finish. Brown gets to the hoop, again, and finishes to make it 13-7 early on. I think Diarra just stole away a lob from Trice, and he can't finish it. It turns into an EKU layup on the other end.

7:13 p.m.: Great in-bounds pass to Wade for an easy finish at the hoop, but EKU comes right back and it's 15-11. K-State easily breaks the press again - thanks to Stokes - and Mike McGuirl gets an easy layup all alone. So much action!!! So hard to keep up, as EKU makes another deep three (17-14 K-State). We're heading to a timeout with the Wildcats up three points at the under 12 timeout

7:20 p.m.: No commercials here on FloHoops, so we get to just stare at the huddle while ACDC plays in the background. I'm also now looking for lotthall on the screen. Flando needs to keep his eyes out for me. EKU is at the line, and one-of-two is good. Nice board and outlet by Trice, but Stokes has it poked away. McGuirl gets a good look from deep but misses it. Rough, late call against Mawien there on what looked to be a pretty good block. I'd analyze it further, but WE'VE GOT NO REPLAYS!!! Levi Stockard makes his first appearance with 10:40 left in the first half. Beautiful pass from Wade to a cutting Stockard, who finished through contact and has a shot at a three-point play. Stockard can't complete it, and it's 19-15 Wildcats. Diarra gets free in the open court and hammers it down with two hands (21-15), but EKU comes right back with another easy hoop inside.

Dean Wade did a nice job of finding Levi Stockard alone underneath the basket for a layup. USA Today

7:24 p.m.: Brown is back at the line, making the first (we have to trust; we didn't see it) and the second, as well. Very nice finish inside for EKU, who isn't going away early (23-19 KSU). Offensive foul called on Brown, and we're at a break with 7:06 left in the opening half.

7:32 p.m.: We've got a roof leak! All joking aside, it's not safe to be playing on this surface if they've got any water dropping on it consistently. It appears they're all just staring at the floor, which probably isn't going to help solve it, but perhaps there is some work being done off camera. Chris Lowery and Bruce Weber are hanging out on the bench trying to draw some ideas up, and now K-State is warming up again. Get to watch some layup lines in a rare college basketball rain delay.

7:41 p.m.: We're back! EKU is in the bonus (one-and-one) with 6:50 left in the first half. One shot is good, and it's a three-point K-State lead. K-State is in the one-and-one, and Trice (shockingly) misses the first. Good pass from Wade to Stokes for a three, but he misses. A Trice offensive board gets an extra possession, but Sneed misses another three. EKU races down and scores to trim it to just a single point lead for K-State. Diarra misses, but a nice offensive follow by Sneed makes it 25-22. Another open three is missed, but Trice gets another offensive board and possession for the Wildcats. Stokes misses the front end of the one-and-one, and his touch is just not good right now. He does get a run-out layup, however before EKU hits a step back. Diarra attacks the hoop and finishes. It's 29-24, K-State with 3:18 left in the first half.

Kam Stokes' shot is not following early on. Grant Flanders

7:44 p.m.: K-State is shooting relatively well (48 percent) but is only 1-of-7 from deep and 57.1 percent from the foul line. Wade is at the line, and he finally gets the front end of a one-and-one for K-State. He makes both, and it's 31-24 Wildcats. Trice gets his second open dunk of the game, and K-State is starting to open it up a little bit at 33-24.

7:50 p.m.: Trice has had a nice effort so far and takes a charge. He's getting K-State extra possessions. Sneed takes a tough, contested long two, but he buries it. K-State is on an 8-0 run. A pair of free throws end the slide for EKU, and it's 35-26 with just over a minute left in this half. Mayo is fouled by Trice and is back at the line for two more makes. Sneed keeps taking really, really tough guarded shots and making them. It's 37-28 with less than half a minute left before the break.

END OF FIRST HALF: K-STATE 37, EASTERN KENTUCKY 28

"We've had a lot of open shots we haven't made... We've let them drive down the lane a little bit too much... Trice is very active..." — Bruce Weber at halftime

8:13 p.m.: Second half is underway, and Flando's halftime game of Fortnite also continues. Only 15 left there, he could win. EKU gets a nice finish right off the bat to make it 37-31 in favor of the Wildcats. Sneed hits a three for K-State, and Flando's Fortnite run is over at 13th. Wildcats lead 40-31. The Colonels aren't going away, yet, scoring again before another Sneed three stretches the K-State edge to 41-31. Mayo works Mawien in the block for an easy two. Another finish inside for EKU makes it just a six-point game. Sneed has missed a pair of long twos, and it's 43-37 at the first media timeout of the second half.

8:24 p.m.: Brown misses a drive to to the hoop, and Trice gets a (kind of, not really) tip dunk. It went through the hoop, and that's what counts on the ole scoreboard. Not a good possession from Diarra, who hammers the ball into the ground for a lengthy period of time before getting blocked at the hoop. Fortunately, however, Stokes grabs an offensive board and gets to the line. He makes both to make it back out to a nine-point edge. Mayo is making an impact for EKU in the second half, getting himself a three-point play to make it 47-41. Stokes dishes out to Diarra for a three-pointer, up to 50-41. A turnover leads to a thunderous Wade jam and a 52-41 lead. Diarra gets a three-point play (continuation? Thank you...), and it's another 8-0 spurt for a 55-41 lead. Mawien misses a jam off a great pass by Wade. Diarra is finishing like he did last year all of a sudden, and it's 57-41. Diarra then sets himself up for a massive, creative jam and... lays it in. Either way, the blowout is on. K-State leads 59-41 with 12:30 to play.

Shaun Neal-Williams is on the floor after getting a DNP against Denver. USA Today

8:27 p.m.: We've got a Shaun Neal-Williams appearance, and DY is excited.

8:37 p.m: Mawien splashes (to which I yell "Splash!!!" like Flash Gordon's song. Flando laughed). SNW knocks in a nice baseline jumper before a long two from EKU. Mawien gets a nice dish inside from Wade and finishes, and we're about to take a trip to blowout city, population Eastern Kentucky.

Brown soars in for a jam, and then Stokes gets an easy lay-up for the 23-point margin. Wade is working inside, and it's 71-46. Now I have an awkward position. My stats feed is ahead of the stream I'm watching, so I know the score before I see it on the TV. I'm also using it to annoy DY and Flando and tell them what happens before they see it. Stokes is back at the line and makes a pair, but EKU tosses in another three to cut it to 73-54 at the under-eight timeout.



8:42 p.m.: Wade with a smooth free-throw line jumper. Diarra dishes off to Wade for another basket, and he's got 14. Beautiful follow by SNW with the foul, super athletic play from the true frosh. Failed to finish the free throw, however. I think I'm going to stop giving the play-by-play at this point and instead hop back in at the end and give you nice recap, cool?

FINAL SCORE: K-STATE 95, EASTERN KENTUCKY 68

"When you make shots it helps... Austin gave us great energy... Cartier Diarra had been a little bit tentative, but he got rolling in the second half... We broke their spirit... We have a huge game with Penn. They were an NCAA team with really good players. We're looking at this like the NCAA Tournament, we have one day off and then we have to prepare." — Bruce Weber, post-game

JUST THE STATS, MAN...