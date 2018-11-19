Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-19 20:09:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Running Diary: No. 12 K-State 81, Missouri 63 w/1:29 left to play

X6q1xrwoyg9cd2vosc8l
Can Barry Brown and the Wildcats knock off Missouri to claim the Paradise Jam title?
Kansas State University
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

5:24 p.m.: Just a little more than an hour until the finals of the Paradise Jam tips off between No. 12 Kansas State and Missouri.BIG thanks to ksu_FAN for his previews throughout the entire tourna...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}