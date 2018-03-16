CHARLOTTE - The KSO Running Diary returns, as I'll chronicle the entire day up to and through Kansas State's NCAA Tournament contest with Creighton. Even though I'm out east, I'll use central time for these updates to hopefully make it less confusing. Let's get started!



7:29 a.m.: I'll start today's Running Diary with a (sad) prediction. It's my guess that Dean Wade will not play this evening when the Wildcats take on Creighton. I'm not "reporting" that, this is just a dude speculating and talking from his gut. I just don't see him going this evening. If that's the case, what would fascinate me would be who K-State goes with in his place. Against Kansas they went with Kam Stokes, who struggled once again. I do think he would be the most likely option - Bruce Weber talked about him finally getting a chance to string some practices together - but it's not a sure thing. The other real option is Amaad Wainright, and that's the direction I'd go. Wainright played 35 minutes against Kansas and didn't turn it over once while going 4-of-5 from the floor. Creighton goes so small you could even play Wainright at the four, if you wanted, and leave Xavier Sneed at the three. A wild card would be to go with Mike McGuirl, who's a better defender than either Stokes or Wainright and simply slide Cartier Diarra, Barry Brown and Xavier Sneed each down a spot. Maybe (hopefully) I'm just getting ahead of myself and we'll see Wade after all.

It's likely we may see Amaad Wainright play a significant role again tonight. Grant Flanders/KSO

7:44 a.m.: On a lighter note, yesterday was a lot of fun for myself and Grant Flanders. We recorded an edition of The KSO Show from inside the Spectrum Center in four segments, one of which included an interview with CBS/Turner announcer Bill Raftery. He was incredibly kind and patient with us. I kind of rushed through the interview to be respectful of his time, only to realize at the end he would have been happy to talk for 30 minutes had I tried. He was sitting by Tracy Wolfson, tonight's sideline reporter, with play-by-play guy Jim Nantz sitting a little way down the line. Wolfson got very excited when she realized I had a different pronunciation of Diarra than they had been using. She went so far as to yell at Nantz, "You need to come down here, we have a couple of people who know what they're talking about with this stuff!" He already knew the correct pronunciation of Diarra, for the record. He also took the time to introduce himself to Flando and talk for a second. I get that we're journalists and not supposed to be star-struck or impressed by these kind of people. Whatevs. We're also people who can admit when we think it's cool to see somebody and are impressed by how they act when they don't "big-time" you. That group was as down to earth as anybody ever could have hoped for and was super impressive. My seat tonight on press row is actually right by that group, Wolfson specifically. Maybe they'll ask me to report...

8:00 a.m.: Oh yeah, Flando put a heck of a lot of work in making this video last night. It may be his best one yet. Please give 'er a watch :)

8:09 a.m.: J-Mart has gone on record with his prediction for tonight (see tweet below). On The KSO Show I ultimately settled on Creighton 77-71, while Flando has K-State 75-74. I think, for the record, every time Flando and I have disagreed on a game this year he's been right. So, there's that.

It's prediction time! Our man @JayMart goes on the record tonight for the Cats and Creighton. https://t.co/jGgv2aPOlQ — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) March 16, 2018

8:53 a.m.: Just 'cause...

9:17 a.m.: I would expect K-State to wear black uniforms tonight against Creighton. Willie may have given it away a little bit yesterday at the open practice, as he was wearing black. The Wildcats would love to wear the two-toned lavender uniforms, but the NCAA has some issues with those. Because, you know, they're a problem somehow.

10:28 a.m.: Seeing lots of purple around the Spectrum Center this morning, but when you get close enough to look it's all Lipscomb supporters. Fans of the university located in Nashville, roughly a six-hour drive to Charlotte, are here to see their bunch take on No. 2 seed North Carolina at 1:45 this afternoon. Will be interested to see how much purple shows up for the second session this evening.

10:36 a.m.: Did you miss Flando's photo gallery from yesterday? You ever want to see a picture of Wildcat assistant Chester Frazier throwing down a dunk in practice? If your answer is yes to any of these questions, click the gallery below.

10:41 a.m.: This tweet from J-Mart made me chuckle. The whole time I was talking with Bill Raftery I was trying to think of funny ways to get him to say, "Man to man!" I had settled on asking him, "So, if you had a beef with somebody and needed to handle it, what's the best way to handle that conversation?" Didn't have the courage, though.

“With... THE KISS!”

“Send it in, Flando!”

Can’t wait to listen to the KSO Show! https://t.co/Kc0C45zXil — Jeffrey Martin (@JayMart) March 15, 2018

12:42 p.m.: Flando and I have arrived for a full day at the Spectrum Center. Fortunately my seat tonight is by Tracy Wolfson and the CBS/Turner crew, which puts me right by the K-State bench. Should have some interesting nuggets to share.

Photo choice - optimistic? Ominous? RT @KStateMBB: Know what it takes.

Preview vs Creighton

📝 > https://t.co/niUdbbxZLTpic.twitter.com/EP8eYxRfXg — Jeffrey Martin (@JayMart) March 16, 2018

1:37 p.m.: No "official" update on Dean Wade's status, but there's an awful lot of chatter out there suggesting my gut feeling/prediction from this morning may end up being accurate. It's interesting to me, however, that the line has still moved in K-State's favor (from +2 to a pick 'em at some places) despite the general reporting that Wade either will not play or be limited. Cue the "somebody knows something I don't know..." line of thinking.

1:44 p.m.: Dean Wade had high praise for this group yesterday... Oh, and black uniforms for sure.

It’s gameday in Charlotte! Tune in tonight at 5:50 CT on TNT to watch @KStateMBB take on Creighton in Round 1 of #MarchMadness! 😼 pic.twitter.com/iNUMWGpLHf — K-State Cheer (@KStateCheer) March 16, 2018

2:10 p.m.: Remember what I said a minute ago about the betting line being interesting? Yeah, scratch that. They've figured it out. K-State has now moved, rapidly, to a 2.5 point underdog in tonight's game against Creighton.