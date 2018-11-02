6:58 p.m.: About time to watch some Cats exhibition action. This has a chance to be a fun diary! It could be fun because myself, Flando, DY, Cole Manbeck and John Kurtz are watching this together in our hotel room in Fort Worth. Also, small world, our rooms are RIGHT NEXT TO EACH OTHER despite the fact we didn't even coordinate having the same hotel. Crazy times. As our guy Chris Nelson Tweeted out earlier, Barry Brown will not be playing tonight to be safe and protect a sore foot. We aren't under the impression it's anything serious.



7:12 p.m.: Cartier Diarra earns the start with Barry Brown out. Xavier Sneed knocks down a guarded 17-foot jumper off the dribble for the first points of the game. Diarra gets the second hoop with a ball-fake, drive and dunk. Dean Wade nails an open three, and it's a quick 7-0. Kurtz and Manbeck haven't returned yet. They went to Target to get an HDMI cable to run Flando's computer into the TV. And other stuff. They're going to be sad they missed this start. Cats lead 7-0 with 18:34 left in the first half. Oh, and we already found our own HDMI cable.

7:16 p.m.: This is gonna get, like, uh ugly. Wade scored on a nice move inside. Stokes hit his first shot and then gets a basket inside to make it 13-0. First Pitt St. basket, a three-pointer to make it 13-3. Another very nice move from Stokes, finishing a floater in the lane. He follows it up with a great pass to Sneed for a layup and IT'S 17-3 K-STATE WITH 15:40 left. Makol Mawien now scores. I can't keep up. I can't.

7:18 p.m.: Kurtz and Cole have arrived. The score is 19-5 K-State. Pretty good time so far.

7:26 p.m.: Levi Stockard and Mike McGuirl are the first two off the bench. Flando says, "I"m telling you, Mike is better than any guard on this team!" Then he scores. Flando... Nice looking move inside from Stockard to put K-State up 23-7. We're at a timeout here with 11:16 to play in the first half. And it's 25-13 Wildcats. We just ran around the room and voted on McGuirl's new hair. It's a 3-2 vote in favor of liking it. I won't reveal the votes.

Kam Stokes is off to a hot start for K-State. Grant Flanders

7:33 p.m.: Important point. It was 13-0 before Kurtz and Cole came in, it's 12-12 since. For whatever that's worth. McGuirl is also struggling ever since Flando lost his mind in excitement for him. Biiiiiiig swat from Trice. Kurtz lost his mind. Shaun Neal-Williams with a nice dish to Stokes for an open three, which he knocks down. Trice gets a steal and leads the break - awkwardly - but good enough for a nice leave for McGuirl and the lay-in.

7:43 p.m.: K-State leads 32-12 here in the first half. Points in the paint are a minor factor, as K-State leads there 22-0. Diarra misses an open three, but Wade tips it in. Excited to see them work against some zone, which immediately leads to a lob dunk for Wade. This comes 47 seconds after Cole says Wade can't dunk, jokingly. He took a lot of noise from the room for it. Kurtz, "Shaun Neal-Williams is my favorite player, quote me on that." It's 38-17 Wildcats late in the first half.

7:54 p.m.: Flanders is losing his mind for everything "You trying to (edited) tell me Kam doesn't have a (edited) rifle?!??! Look at that (edited) pass! Look at it." Trice misses two free throws. That's no good. Flando also said, "I could see Pierson McAtee being THE guy..." then backed off. Hard. McAtee wasn't in the game. He'll tell you he was trying to make a different point. James Love enters and gets a nice tip-in on a Sneed miss. I just won a billion dollars. I bet DY Stokes would make both free throws to end the half. He did. I had three witnesses. He's now trying to back down and say he'll buy me a lunch.

HALFTIME SCORE: K-STATE 44, PITTSBURG STATE 20

Bruce Weber at halftime: "The first group will start, hopefully we can extend the thing... I still want to get them some conditioning... The other guys, this could be a great opportunity for them."

First-Half Thoughts: Well, K-State is the much, much better team, obviously. It's hard to take a lot from this, but it's good to see the Wildcats handle this game with ease without Barry Brown. All you can do is play the team in front of you, and the Wildcats are doing that tonight in a dominant manner. Neal-Williams has been impressive from a ball-handling, passing perspective. Trice is as active as you would hope for. Stokes missed some shots late, but he had a nice start. Wade looks like, well, Wade. It's a fun night for Wildcat fans so far, as it is for us. K-State is shooting 54 percent from the field and is outscoring Pitt St. in the paint THIRTY-TWO TO NOTHING. Follow JLKurtz2 on Instagram for in-room analysis of this battle.

Shaun Neal-Williams has impressed the room here in the first half. Grant Flanders/KSO

8:21 p.m.: Diarra hits a three to open up the scoring in the second half. Corey Dean has joined us, which is niiiiiiice. Huge missed opportunity. Sneed had a great shot to leave a lob dunk off the board for Wade and instead laid it in for two points. I mean, points are good, but highlights!?! Come on. Score right now is 51-26 with 16:36 left to play in the contest. Things have gotten sloppy. On one hand, I understand it. This is a massive blowout in an exhibition game and probably hard to stay super engaged. On the other hand, I'm sure the coaches aren't happy with it right now.

8:33 p.m.: Nice burst after the timeout here, putting K-State up 57-27. Lob jam from McGuirl to Diarra, and Cole/DY missed it because they are arguing about Isaiah Zuber. Neal-Williams scores. It was a nice play. Cole says, "he is the best freshman in college basketball. You quote that." There is a super irrational love in this room for SNW right now. It's serious. K-State leads 63-31.

8:46 p.m.: SNW gets a jam, and I'm pretty sure our other neighbors are about to come yell at us. Corey and I are trying to talk pro wrestling, and all we can hear is the rest of the room screaming for SNW. We're at the under-eight timeout, and K-State leads 68-31.

9:01 p.m.: Trice just went coast-to-coast for a layup, and DY had to walk out of the room. That's his irrational love. Flando just asked me, "What's the spread?" I had to explain to him there's not a spread for an exhibition against Pitt State. I don't know what to say. Trice just went coast to coast, again, and dished off a no-look pass to McAtee for a jam. That's the last points of the game, and it was exciting. Bruce Weber post-game "...We held them to 39 which is positive. We were wide open sometimes and told our guys to be a little patient, but it is what it is... We had good competition last week (Oregon), but the real stuff starts next week... Barry is fine, he could have played, he panicked a little bit but we got an MRI; he's fine."

FINAL SCORE K-STATE 79, PITT STATE 39