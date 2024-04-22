Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi will visit Kansas State on Wednesday. The news was first reported by USA Today's Rutgers Wire. Omoruyi is considered one of the best big men in the transfer portal. Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 3 center, and the best one still available. He draws a four-star ranking in the transfer portal.

Omoruyi played in 32 games last season, averaging 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged a career-high 2.9 blocks per game. Over his career, Omoruyi has emerged as one of the best two-way centers in the sport. He's averaged over a block per game and double-digit points for three straight seasons. In 2022-23, he posted his best overall season, tallying 13.2 and 9.6 rebounds per game. He also averaged over 2 blocks per game for the first time in his career.

The Nigerian-born Omoruyi will have one season of eligibility after playing four seasons with Rutgers. K-State has two transfers currently signed for this year, adding guards Dug McDaniel and CJ Jones. They currently have three scholarships remaining and are expected to use two of them on big men to help fill out the numbers.