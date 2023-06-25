K-State had a mix of commits and uncommitted 2024 targets in town this past weekend for their final big official visit weekend. One of the commits was 2024 offensive lineman and brother of current K-State quarterback Will Howard, Ryan Howard.

When discussing his visit to Manhattan this weekend Howard enjoyed his time and also took up the job as a recruiter of the uncommitted players.

"The official was really good, it was great to be around the guys, coaches, and support staff. It was nice being around some of the uncommitted kids and being able to talk and connect with some of them, and hopefully make most of them join our class."

One of the uncommitted players that Howard worked on was Lyndon's Kaedin Massey, a fellow offensive lineman who is a week away from making his college decision that K-State will be right in the mix for.

"It was great hanging out with [Massey] and getting to know him, hoping he’ll shut it down and be a Wildcat soon! I definitely think we’ve got a good chance, but you never know," he said.