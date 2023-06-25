Ryan Howard discusses official visit to K-State and time back in Manhattan
K-State had a mix of commits and uncommitted 2024 targets in town this past weekend for their final big official visit weekend. One of the commits was 2024 offensive lineman and brother of current K-State quarterback Will Howard, Ryan Howard.
When discussing his visit to Manhattan this weekend Howard enjoyed his time and also took up the job as a recruiter of the uncommitted players.
"The official was really good, it was great to be around the guys, coaches, and support staff. It was nice being around some of the uncommitted kids and being able to talk and connect with some of them, and hopefully make most of them join our class."
One of the uncommitted players that Howard worked on was Lyndon's Kaedin Massey, a fellow offensive lineman who is a week away from making his college decision that K-State will be right in the mix for.
"It was great hanging out with [Massey] and getting to know him, hoping he’ll shut it down and be a Wildcat soon! I definitely think we’ve got a good chance, but you never know," he said.
One of the more interesting wrinkles of Howard's visit this time around to Manhattan was that his older brother wasn't in town. Will attended the Manning Passing Academy over the weekend, where many of the country's top quarterbacks go to serve as camp counselors for young quarterbacks and also get to learn from Archie, Peyton and Eli.
Because of Will's absence from Manhattan, Ryan said it gave him the chance to hang out with more of the underclassmen that he will be teammates with, as opposed to his brother and the older guys on the team.
"Having Will not there allowed me to hang out with the underclassmen more that I'll be teammates with which was nice. Where I’m usually hanging out with Will and the upperclassmen."
Ryan was excited that Will had the opportunity to go camp down in Louisiana.
"It’s great, there’s nothing I want more than to see him succeed especially after the struggles he’s gone through and me seeing how hard he’s been working for this."