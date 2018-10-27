I'm never, ever going to Ames again. Ever. Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Plenty of reason to expect some points in this one. West Virginia will certainly be looking to make a statement, here, at home. West Virginia 52, Baylor 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Trap game for WVU? Probably not, but the Mountaineers aren't playing well enough for too convincing of a win. West Virginia 35, Baylor 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): The Mountaineers have looked vulnerable lately, but I highly doubt Baylor scares them in Morgantown. And my guy Will Grier gets back heisman caliber football. West Virginia 48, Baylor 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Based on each team's past two performances, one could argue that Baylor is the team playing better coming into this one. That argument won't hold water once this game is over. West Virginia 42, Baylor 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): The Big 12 is still wide open. I think the West Virginia offense gets back on track this week and and leads them to victory. West Virginia 45, Baylor 33 NOTE: WVU WON THIS GAME 58-14 THU. NIGHT, ALL KSO STAFF HAD PICKS IN PRIOR

Hey! Looking for the Big 12's best defense? It's us, duh. Associated Press

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): This is a fascinating match-up and has a chance to produce a (super) dark horse Big 12 title contender. I like the home team and what should be a great atmosphere in Ames. Iowa State 27, Texas Tech 21 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): This game could have a ton of implications, really. Both teams have favorable schedules the rest of the way. I like the Cyclones, because they're the home team. Iowa State 30, Texas Tech 27 Grant Flanders (Producer): The most interesting matchup of the weekend. Both teams have found their groove, Tech especially. But Iowa State’s win over West Virginia makes me think they are too much in Ames for the Red Raiders. Iowa State 30, Texas Tech 18 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Texas Tech's defense first, grind it out mentality is a good way to go into Ames and come away with a hard fought victory. Wait, what did I just say!?!? In all seriousness, Kingsbury has done a check of a job since their week one loss, but I think Iowa State finds a way to get this one. Iowa State 24, Texas Texas 23 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Cyclones have caught absolute fire as of late. Brock Purdy looks like he should be going to freshman homecoming but is instead slinging the ball in Ames. Cyclones defense is also a handful. Cyclones cruise in this one. Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 24

Oh, you want to know how the last few weeks have been for me?!?

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Kansas plays TCU close every single year it seems. TCU is reeling right now on the field and off. Super tempted to go with the upset here, but I can't quite pull the trigger. TCU 31, Kansas 28 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): No Turpin, no problem for the Horned Frogs. TCU 35, Kansas 10 Grant Flanders (Producer): TCU has one win in the last five games, and it was a three point decision over the Cyclones. The Horned Frogs are desperate to get back to the winner's table. TCU 30, Kansas 13 Chris Nelson (Analyst): As much has been made about K-State's handling of the quarterbacks this season, things are still very fuzzy in Lawrence. Beaty has gone all-in on the QB controversy and listed not one, but two "ORs" on the QB depth chart this week. I'm sure that inspires confidence in AD Jeff Long. TCU isn't a good football team right now, but I can't pick the Hawks. TCU 29, KU 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): My heart wants to take KU in this, but I cannot bring myself to it. That TCU defense is still pretty solid, and I think they sneak by KU. TCU 28, KU 21

Yeah, things are going pretty well these days. Thank you for asking.

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Oklahoma State is really, really bad right now. Texas may be a hair over-rated, but they are the far better team in this one. Texas 34, Oklahoma State 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the Longhorns keep rolling. But it'll probably stay close, because that is the way they have won all year. Texas 28, Oklahoma State 16 Grant Flanders (Producer): Texas has a real chance to make the College Football Playoff at the end of the year, and the Cowboys aren’t going to do anything to mess with the Longhorns' goal. Texas 33, Oklahoma State 14 Chris Nelson (Analyst): The Pokes are due to rise up and beat someone at home at some point this year. A loss here would be their fifth loss in their last six conference home games, with the lone win being against Kansas. But I can't pull the trigger on the upset after witnessing OSU's second half performance in Manhattan. Texas 34, Oklahoma State 27 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): This would be a classic Texas week to lose, but Oklahoma State has problems. I am talking major issues internally. Texas has the hot hand, and I am sticking with them. Texas 31 Oklahoma State 21

Oh, hey, Wildcats. I'm gonna try and score 50. Just wanted you to know. Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I think Oklahoma has the best offense in all of college football, and the defense is (slightly) better already with Mike Stoops gone. This is not a good match-up for K-State, or almost anybody, in Norman. Oklahoma 48, K-State 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Wildcats may not have to deal with Trey Sermon, but that won't be enough to help them in Norman. Oklahoma 42, Kansas State 15. Grant Flanders (Producer): Probably the toughest match-up all year for the Wildcats. K-State will fair better than they did in Morgantown against a different high powered offense, but OU is too good for the Cats to keep this one in reach. Oklahoma 48, Kansas State 30 Chris Nelson (Analyst): I am familiar with the story about the tortoise and the hare, but with this being the Sooners first home game since their loss to Texas, I don't foresee Oklahoma falling asleep. I anticipate an OU squad eager to prove themselves to Sooner Nation and playing with tons of energy and emotion. Oklahoma 41, Kansas State 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I think the Cats put up a fight for a while, but ultimately the Sooners will prevail. Lincoln Riley and a mobile quarterback is virtually impossible to stop. K-State is going to rely on their run to shorten the game. I think the OU defense is re-energized under Ruffin McNeil, and K-State will find themselves down by a good margin going into half. OU 49, K-State 29