Can you imagine where we'd be ranked if we hadn't lost to Maryland?!?! Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I tend to think Texas struggles a little bit to immediately regain its focus after the biggest win in years for the program, but they're still way, way, way, way, way, way better than Baylor. Texas 31, Baylor 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Texas probably starts slow and then finishes them off well. Texas 37, Baylor 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): Texas is in the top 10 and living large. They will make easy work of the Bears. Texas 38, Baylor 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Was Texas able to handle the success of the OU win and have a focused week of practice? It won't matter, because Baylor's defense is not good, and that's putting it nicely. Texas 42, Baylor 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I’m looking for Texas to have a Fake Patty’s day type hangover this week. Texas hangs on, barely. Texas 42 Baylor 38

Will, be careful. Funny stuff happens in Ames. Like, a different kind of funny than Morgantown. Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): This is tempting... but I actually think WVU is due to put a full game together and start making some more noise. West Virginia 44, Iowa State 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): West Virginia probably gets in a dogfight on the road but pulls it out, slightly. West Virginia 34, Iowa State 26 Grant Flanders (Producer): I think Iowa State ends up bowling, but the Mountaineers will guarantee themselves one this weekend. West Virginia 35, Iowa State 24 Chris Nelson (Analyst): In Big 12 action, West Virginia has yet to put together a full four quarters of good football. If they aren't able to do that in Ames, it will cost them. Iowa State 31, West Virginia 28 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I think we find out what type of team West Virginia is this week. They didn’t play great against KU, but how they respond this week will tell us a lot. I am looking for the Mountaineers to get a tough one on the road. WVU 35, Iowa State 28

How do you follow up a 250-yard, three-touchdown performance? Grant Flanders

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I see an awfully similar game to what we saw in Waco last week. I think K-State will play hard, be competitive throughout and have a shot to win, but I just think the Cowboys make more big plays. Oklahoma State 34, K-State 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): It has to be proved to me that K-State can win these types of games before I pick them to win again against a competent opponent. Oklahoma State has been rough, but mostly at home. Oklahoma State 35, Kansas State 28 Grant Flanders (Producer): The Cowboys are not as good as they were a year ago when K-State found a way to get it done. But the Wildcats aren’t as good, either. I expect it to be close with Oklahoma State stealing this series right back in its favor. Oklahoma State 38, Kansas State 30 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Against this defense the K-State offense should be able to build off last week's performance. However, I expect the Cowboy's defense to go full Phil Bennett and blitz on almost every play, which could cause problems for the Wildcats. On the other side of the ball, the KSU defense has to find a way to tackle the Poke's stable of running backs. Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I say this every week, K-State has a solid chance to win this game. The OSU offense is not as sound, and their defense is questionable. Both teams have been inconsistent throughout the year. I think K-State finally puts one together and wins at home. K-State 38, Oklahoma State 31