Will year two be a big one for Tom Herman at Texas? Looks pretty happy...

No. 23 Texas (0-0) at Maryland (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Texas got hammered by Maryland a year ago, but an improved Sam Ehlinger and company don’t let the Terps get them two years in a row. Texas 33, Maryland 21 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Maryland has been a mess in the offseason, and Texas should believe it's about to turn the corner and come out firing out of the gate. Texas 40, Maryland 16. Grant Flanders (Producer): The Longhorns increase experience across the board and will make easy work of Maryland this time around. Texas 30, Maryland 13 Chris Nelson (Analyst): After years of scoffing at the "Texas is back" sentiment, I have finally come around to believe Texas will be improved this year. Year two of the Tom Herman era gets off to a better start than year one. Texas 38, Maryland 24 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): I will not believe Texas is back until they prove it on the football field. That said, Texas is very talented and should not have much issue with Maryland. Texas 38, Maryland 31 Player X (Former K-State football player): The Texas offense should be much improved in Tom Herman's second year. Combine this with the off the field distractions at Maryland, and we should see Texas cruise to victory. Texas 35 Maryland 21

The Lane Train may have a hard time rolling through Norman. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Atlantic (0-0) at No. 7 Oklahoma (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): What a fun match-up! Lane Kiffin takes his bunch to Norman hoping to shock the world, but instead the Owls get run over by Kyler Murray and Rodney Anderson. Oklahoma 55, FAU 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): It might be close for a half before OU pulls away. Oklahoma 49, FAU 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): FAU may dominate its conference again, but the Sooners could do the same thing in the Big 12. Sorry Lane. OU 45, FAU 27 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Bill Snyder is older than the combined age of the two coaches in this game. What does that have to do with the outcome of this one? Nothing. Oklahoma 52, FAU 13 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): Lane Kiffin’s FAU squad looks good this year, but not Oklahoma good. It will be fun to see what Kyler Murray does with a lot of weapons on the ground and in the air. Oklahoma 48, FAU 21 Player X (Former K-State football player): Replacing Baker Mayfield is no easy task. Kyler Murray has not been the primary starter in more than two years. This game will be worth watching in the first half, but OU will pull away late. OU 45 FAU 33

Gary Patterson serves as inspiration for new quarterback Shawn Robinson. USA TODAY Sports Images

Southern (0-0) at No. 16 TCU (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): TCU’s rebuilt offensive line will get some time to gel, but the defense should be dominant right off the bat. TCU 41, Southern 3 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): It should be an easy one for the Horned Frogs. TCU 44, Southern 6. Grant Flanders (Producer): Shawn Robinson will have a field day in his first start under center, and the defense will suffocate Southern. TCU 48, Southern 0. Chris Nelson (Analyst): I expect some early season growing pains from TCU's offense, but their season won't head south that quickly. TCU 38, Southern 6 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): TCU and defense are two things that just fit together, and this season will be no different. Gary Patterson’s squad should roll over Southern fairly easily. TCU 45, Southern 3 Player X (Former K-State football player): TCU will be too much for Southern to handle. Starters will be resting by quarter three. TCU 56-Southern 10

Dakota Allen will lead a typically ferocious Texas Tech defense this year. Wait, what? AP Images

Ole Miss (0-0) at Texas Tech (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): An improved Texas Tech defense will keep the Red Raiders alive in this one, but Ole Miss proves to be too much. Even in Lubbock. Ole Miss 31, Texas Tech 26 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I've shown the world I think very little of Texas Tech, but Ole Miss isn't much better. Ole Miss 30, Texas Tech 22. Grant Flanders (Producer): Tech could surprise some folks this year. No, not with a magical season, but they will take down this SEC foe. Texas Tech 28, Ole Miss 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Night games in Lubbock can be crazy. This is a morning kick. Ole Miss returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense. And Kliff Kingsbury is still the head coach. I think I'll take the Rebels. Ole Miss 38, Texas Tech 30 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): I do not expect a lot of defense in this game. Texas Tech is not exactly known for its defense (they are improving, though) and Ole Miss lacks experience on that side of the ball. The QB position makes the difference here. Ole Miss 42, Texas Tech 35 Player X (Former K-State football player): Roaming the sidelines for these two schools are polar opposites. Kliff Kingsbury the Ryan Gosling look alike vs a guy named Matt Luke. Unfortunately, this is football and looks do not matter. Ole Miss' offense will be a little too much for Tech. Ole Miss 49 Texas Tech 35

I see you Flando! College Football Playoffs baby! USA Today Images

No. 17 West Virginia (0-0) vs. Tennessee (0-0) *In Charlotte* Matt Hall (Managing Editor): WVU plays what I think to be a brutally hard schedule this year, but Will Greir, David Sills and the gang get off to a 1-0 start against the Vols. West Virginia 35, Tennessee 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): This could be a tricky one for the Vols, and I don't like their chances in Jeremy Pruitt's first game ever as a head coach. West Virginia 45, Tennessee 31 Grant Flanders (Producer): Tennessee struggled a year ago and I expect a slow start to this season for the Vols against the Big 12's best (IMO). West Virginia 42, Tennessee 23 Chris Nelson (Analyst): West Virginia is the sexy pick to challenge for the Big 12 title and they very well still might, but their season gets off to a rocky start. In the biggest upset in week one, Tennessee 31, West Virginia 28. Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): I’m personally a big fan of Dana Holgerson’s offense and I think that Will Grier is a great fit for that system. Should be an exciting year in Morgantown, and an exciting night in Charlotte. WVU 24 Tennessee 17 Player X (Former K-State football player): This should be a good battle early on. Jeremy Pruitt will bring a tough minded football team against another tough minded team in West Virginia. Grier and Sills will prove to be too much. West Virginia wins this one in ugly fashion. West Virginia 24 Tennessee 10.

I need this one so, so bad.

Nicholls State (0-0) at Kansas (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Get it while you can, Jayhawks. Kansas 31, Nicholls State 23 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I know some are truly taking Nichols to win but I can't do that, myself. Kansas 27, Nicholls State 13 Grant Flanders (Producer): Nicholls first game a year ago? A two-point loss to Georgia. That's a close call for the Natty Champ runner ups. Jayhawks lose. Nicholls State 23, Kansas 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Surely KU can't be as bad as last year. I had that same thought going into last season as well, and they proved me wrong. David Beatty survives another week. Kansas 28, Nicholls State 23 20 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): David Beaty is coaching for his life right now and he has a decent defense this season. Kansas 35, Nicholls State 7 Player X (Former K-State football player): KU has to be somewhat improved, right? Are they past losing to average FCS opponents? I think so. Jayhawks win in close fashion. KU 30 Nicholls State 23

You draft David Montgomery for your fantasy team? Nice. Getty Images

South Dakota State (0-0) at Iowa State (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): David Montgomery gets off to a BIG start in the opener. Iowa State 41, South Dakota State 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): South Dakota State is not, bad but Iowa State is a bit better. Iowa State 34, South Dakota State 21 Grant Flanders (Producer): South Dakota State finds a way to score, but cannot stop the Cyclone offense. Iowa State 49, South Dakota State 30 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Smart move by the Cyclones going with the southern version of the Dakota State's. Iowa State 45, South Dakota State 21 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): I do not buy the Iowa State hype this season, but they will walk through South Dakota State. Iowa State 45, SDSU 14 Player X (Former K-State football player): South Dakota State lost some key components from last years team. David Montgomery and Matt Kempt will overwhelm the Jackrabbits. Iowa State 42 SDSU 21

Denzel Mims looks to rack up some big time numbers against Abilene. Not the Kansas one. Getty Images

Abilene Christian (0-0) at Baylor (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Charlie Brewer and Denzel Mims put up numbers that will remind you of elite Baylor offenses. This week. Baylor 49, Abilene Christian 10 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Baylor should have zero issues. Baylor 42, Abilene Christian 7 Grant Flanders (Producer): Matt Rhule gets one of his few wins of the season in game one. Baylor 35, Abilene Christian 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Unlike the Jayhawks, I do think we will see improvement from the Bears this season. Only two more wins to go for that progress to be reflected in their record. Baylor 45, Abilene Christian 13 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): Baylor has enough talent to win this game. Baylor 55, Abilene Christian 3 Player X (Former K-State football player): Matt Rhule should bring a much improved Baylor team into this year. Baylor Cruises in this one. Baylor 45 Abilene Christian 10

Should be a fun day for Alex Barnes and the K-State offense. USA Today

South Dakota (0-0) at Kansas State (0-0) Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Won’t be much excitement in week one from a competitive game standpoint, but we can all get ready to evaluate the performance of K-State’s quarterbacks! Either way, it’s all about Alex Barnes and the ground game in this one. K-State 48, South Dakota 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I forget the score I had on the podcast, but I think it was a bit closer of a game than everyone else projected. K-State 37, South Dakota 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): Not a daunting task by any means for the Wildcats. If they stay focused, it should be a drumming. I expect a defense ready to give fans some "way too early" hope by dominating the Coyotes. K-State 55, South Dakota 9. Chris Nelson (Analyst): K-State's kickers will get plenty of opportunities to practice their extra points in this one. And the long wait to see who has won the hotly contested third string quarterback battle will finally be over for Wildcat fans. K-State 45, South Dakota 16 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): K-State fans will see three quarterbacks this week when Bill Snyder’s squad routs an FCS opponent, despite a slow start. K-State 41, South Dakota 3 Player X (Former K-State football player): The K-State offensive line will assert its will on South Dakota. I am looking for big holes and a clean pockets all night. The playbook will remain basic as always, and there will be something that occurs on defense that fans will not like. However, the Cats will leave no doubt in this one. K-State 56 South Dakota 14.