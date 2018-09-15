Baker Mayfield lost to Iowa State? Seems like an opportunity here for me... AP

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): It's revenge time for the Sooners, and a chance for Trey Sermon to show what kind of back he is. Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 10 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Iowa State has some bad luck on its schedule early. They might not be as bad as what it will look, but the Sooners get revenge. Oklahoma 40, Iowa State 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): Iowa State got it done in Norman a year ago. However, that was at the peak of the Cyclones' season. Iowa State will compete, but still get handled at home. Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 21 Chris Nelson (Analyst): The Cyclones seem to pick off at least one ranked team at home each season, but this one won't be it. Iowa State has OU's full attention after last year's win in Norman. Oklahoma 38, Iowa State 20 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): This was a surprise upset last season in Norman. I don’t think Iowa State repeats the upset this year, but they will cover the 17.5-point spread. Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Iowa State is coming off a deflating loss to its rival last week. I think the OU offense will be too much for the cyclones to handle. OU 35, Iowa State 20

This right here is the hottest football program in America, okay?

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Can Kansas make it two straight when the Kansas of the east visits Lawrence? No, probably not. Rutgers 21, Kansas 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I am tempted to pick KU but I actually think Rutgers has better coaching. Rutgers 28, Kansas 20 Grant Flanders (Producer): A battle of two powerhouses... HA. I'll stick with my guns, KU loses. Rutgers 23, KU 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): With last week's road victory at Central Michigan, KU comes into this game as one of the hottest teams in the country. I promise I am picking this game based on who I think will win and not with the hope it will influence the outcome. Kansas 27, Rutgers 21 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): KU got it done last week at Central Michigan, which was cool to see. I don’t think that they continue the trend. Rutgers 28, Kansas 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): The only thing worse than watching this game is attending a fall wedding. Rutgers 27, KU 24

Oh, still not convinced? Watch us play Boise. Really. Do it. KOKH TV

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Really a huge game. Boise must win to put itself in any playoff chatter, but a win for the Pokes would look great for the Big 12. Justice Hill goes off in a close contest. Oklahoma State 38, Boise State 35 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): This is a really fun matchup now. I'll take the Cowboys at home, but they'll be tested. It's going to be a lot of points. Oklahoma State 49, Boise State 44 Grant Flanders (Producer): Oklahoma State cracks the top 25 after two convincing wins against weak opponents. Now they face a very solid group of five opponent coming off similar outcomes its first two weeks. Cowboys take their first L. Boise State 38, Oklahoma State 35 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Boise State has put up 1,234 yards in two games and Oklahoma State 1,349. Expect some points in this one. Oklahoma State 44, Boise State 35 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): What’s a defense? We’ll be asking that question after this one. I think that it’ll be close, too. This game is a must watch. Okie Light 54, Boise St. 48 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I am not sold on this Oklahoma State defense or pass offense. I think Boise stops the run and wins. Boise State 31, Oklahoma State 28

Remember this Jalen Hurd guy? Yeah, same on that played at Tennessee. Good WR in Waco now. USATODAY

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Baylor certainly looks to be improved, technically they've already proven they are by surpassing last year's win total. How about another one here for the Bears? Baylor 31, Duke 28 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Nelson has this one nailed, I think. Baylor is improved but not enough to beat a sound, disciplined team like Duke that has been a regular in bowl games. Duke 34, Baylor 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): Duke could end up competing in the ACC; I don't see the same for the Bears in the Big 12. Duke 31, Baylor 27 Chris Nelson (Analyst): This is a decent barometer game for Baylor to see how much improvement they have made from last season. I believe they are improved, but still have a ways to go. Duke 30, Baylor 28 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): Duke has a stud at quarterback, unfortunately for the Blue Devils he is out for this game after having surgery on his collar bone. Duke still finds a way to beat Baylor. Duke 28, Baylor 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): David Cutcliffe has got this Duke team rolling. I think Duke gets the tough win on the road. Duke 35, Baylor 28

Ed Oliver may be the best player in college football, okay? Keep your eyes on him in this one. USA Today Sports

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Any Tech "believers" need this one to go the Red Raiders' way for a bowl season in Lubbock. I'm not quite believer status, but I think this one gets pulled out. Texas Tech 34, Houston 30 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Texas Tech needs this to keep their record respectable enough this season for Kliff to stay at the helm. I just think they get out-scored. Houston 44, Texas Tech 36 Grant Flanders (Producer): Houston hasn't seen much competition so far this season, not saying Tech will be much of a challenge, but I think the Cougars will get caught off guard in this one. Texas Tech 35, Houston 30 Chris Nelson (Analyst): If Kliff Kinsbury is going to get his team into a bowl game and save his job once again, this might be a must win. Sorry Kliff, it might be time to start updating the resume. Houston 42, Texas Tech 35 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): This game also has offense written all over it. It will not be as high scoring as Boise State and OSU, though. Kingsbury’s seat gets ever so slightly warmer. Houston 45, Texas Tech 38 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Not sure what to make of either of these teams. I think Ed Oliver and the Houston defense will mitigate the Tech offense. Houston 56, Tech 45

This is the game Texas shows its back. This one. Who am I kidding... Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): USC has looked ROUGH so far this year. A struggle with UNLV then a beat-down at the hands of Stanford. Hard to see a lot of points in this one, and I guess I'll go with the home team desperate to make any kind of statement. Why do I keep doing this?!?! Texas 20, USC 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): As much as Tom Herman has underachieved, I do think Clay Helton isn't far behind, and I doubt he'll be in Southern California long. But, they've been in Helton's system longer, and he probably has more talent and seems further along. USC 31, Texas 28 Grant Flanders (Producer): Texas has struggled so far this season, and here comes its toughest non-con opponent yet. USC 28, Texas 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Maryland and Tulsa didn't seem to motivate the Texas Longhorns. Maybe USC will. Texas 27, USC 21 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): I still don’t understand why everyone (including Vegas) is so high on Texas. They got completely outplayed by Maryland and then won by one score against Tulsa. They are not back. USC 28, Texas 14 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Both of these programs are suspect. I think the Texas defense will do just enough to win. Texas 28 USC 21

Urban Meyer will be watching from home. Or a friend's house. Don't ask him his plans; he doesn't recall them.

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Fantastic opportunity for the Horned Frogs, but Ohio State will simply be far, far more talented and the better team. Plus, they'll certainly have home field advantage even though the game is in Dallas, which tells you all you need to know about TCU's fanbase. Ohio State 38, TCU 24 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Buckeyes attempt to go perfect without Urban on the sidelines. They've looked pretty impressive, especially on offense. Their defensive line is probably an awful matchup for TCU, as well. The Horned Frogs have looked good, but this couldn't be a worse match for them. Ohio State 35, TCU 20. Grant Flanders (Producer): If this were outside of the state of Texas, I would go Buckeyes. Maybe you see more than your average Horned Frog fans in Jerry World than in Fort Worth. Either way I expect a great game. TCU 38, Ohio State 35 Chris Nelson (Analyst): I have no doubt Gary Patterson will have his team fully prepared, but Ohio State's talent will win out in the end. Ohio State 31, TCU 21 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): Basically a home game for TCU in Dallas, but Ohio State is a lot more talented than the Horned Frogs. No Urban, no problem for the Buckeyes. Ohio State 31, TCU 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Gary Patterson is a defensive mastermind. Unfortunately, Ohio State is bigger, faster and well coached. TCU is going to have a tough time in this one. Ohio State 49 TCU 20

Notes here say it's WVU next week... This needs to go well. Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): UTSA is the worst team K-State will play all year; don't let the Baylor game fool you too much. If the Wildcats can't control this one... K-State 38, UTSA 14 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I'd be lying if I said I felt great about K-State winning comfortably. The defense can hold, but I'm not convinced they score enough to pull away. Kansas State 30, UTSA 15 Grant Flanders (Producer): The Wildcats need to dominate this game for many reasons. It has been a tough go so far, but this has always been the easiest contest on the schedule for K-State, and after two games K-State will make it known. Kansas State 48, UTSA 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): K-State better at least double the number of offensive touchdowns they have scored this season. Alex Barnes will finally get into the endzone and Skylar Thompson will eclipse 200 yards passing. Kansas State 34, UTSA 16 Nathan Enserro (Kansas State Collegian): K-State should absolutely out-talent UTSA, but the coordinators and offensive line will need to get their act together for K-State to win. I don’t think that all of the issues will get figured out, but K-State should still win. K-State 24, UTSA 13 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): This game is important for K-State for many different reasons. K-State will win this game. By what margin is a different story. K-State needs to come out with a good attitude and blow this team out of the water. I think they’re capable of doing so, it just depends on what team shows up on Saturday. K-State 42 UTSA 14