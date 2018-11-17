EDITOR'S NOTE: As the editor, I am now going to take advantage of the fact I see all the other fella's picks and ultimately hit publish on this story to try and win this game. Yes, cheating. I tell you this to be transparent and also to let you know I wouldn't advise gambling on my picks (usually totes safe to do) as the only thought I'm putting in to these is trying to find a path to victory. If you ain't first, you're last.

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Let's see here, everybody going Baylor, it looks like? I would, too, but I think the game is close enough I feel like taking a risk and picking up a game on everybody possibly. And, hey, Jalen Reagor is really fast and could make some big plays. TCU 31, Baylor 30 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Bears have played everyone close, sans Oklahoma and West Virginia. They're also undefeated at home in league play, taking care of similar teams in Waco. Not to mention, they'll be inspired to get to bowl eligible. Baylor 30, TCU 26 Grant Flanders (Producer): Two teams near the bottom of the conference means a classic "picking the home team" strategy. Baylor 23, TCU 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Baylor is 3-0 at home in conference games this year. Granted those three wins are against KU, K-State and Oklahoma State. However, another similar effort from Baylor will be good enough to get past TCU. Baylor 28, TCU 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Brad and Chad fighting in the parking lot will probably be better than watching this game. TCU is clueless, and Baylor is just happy to be here. I am rolling with the Bears. Baylor 34, TCU 17

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Now this is tough. Again, I see a consensus on West Virginia below me. I probably agree with it. But my guy T-Corn is going to pick up some big yards on the ground for Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy will avoid knocking an entire generation in post-game. Oklahoma State 44, West Virginia 40 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): It's the toughest game to call, because the Cowboys have been the most unpredictable team this season. There will be a lot of points in Stillwater but the Mountaineers get it done. West Virginia 41, Oklahoma State 30 Grant Flanders (Producer): It is so hard to gauge Oklahoma State, but I am going with my gut that they are not a team that can compete with the best in the Big 12. We saw how that tuned out last week, but still give me the 'Neers big. West Virginia 55, Oklahoma State 31 Chris Nelson (Analyst): There may not be another team in the league with a bigger gap between their floor and ceiling that Oklahoma State. Taylor Cornelius almost out dueled Kyler Murray last week and will almost out duel Will Grier in this one. West Virgina 41, Oklahoma State 34 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I think West Virginia realizes they have an outside chance to make the playoff still (with lots of help). Who knows what Oklahoma State team we will get on Saturday. I am taking the for sure thing of Will Grier throwing for three TDs and 300 yards. West Virginia 42, Oklahoma State 28

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Yeah, this would be dumb. Oklahoma 66, Kansas 10 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Jayhawks probably walk into Norman a little deflated after losing in the Sunflower Showdown. Does OU look ahead to West Virginia? Not enough to make this close. Oklahoma 44, Kansas 13 Grant Flanders (Producer): The Jayhawks had their chance last week against the Wildcats but couldn't get it done, now they have probably the toughest game of the season this week. Down goes Kansas. Oklahoma 45, Kansas 27 Chris Nelson (Analyst): I'm guessing more KU fans will watch this game to find out if a new coach is announced than to actually watch their team play. But can you really blame them this with this one? Oklahoma 48, Kansas 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): KU is coming off the letdown of last week. I think they're still suffering from that one and will have an extremely difficult time against OU. OU 56, KU 21

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Hey, Derek, why did you pick against Iowa State?!? I really thought this would be a great chance for me to pick a game up on you. Hmmm. Give me the Cyclones in a Purdy close game. Iowa State 24, Texas 22 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Cyclones aren't at home, and that's probably the difference. Texas is and has done enough most of the time against the better teams on their schedule. Texas 23, Iowa State 21 Grant Flanders (Producer): Both of these teams' seasons started off poor, and now one is clearly hotter than the other. Give me the Clones in a tight one. Iowa State 24, Texas 21 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Matt Campbell continues to be a media darling, while Tom Herman's whining has moved him down a rung or two. I would love for K-State to have the chance to ruin Iowa State's chances of making the Big 12 title game, but I'm afraid Texas will spoil all the fun. Texas 29, Iowa State 28 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): What is going on in the mind of Tom Herman right now? He had a disastrous week on the internet, which has to be difficult to recover from. I am picking Texas for sole reason of wanting Tom Herman end his press conference grinning and ending it with "Ok cool Hook em" as he walks out. Texas 34, Iowa State 28

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Now, conventional wisdom suggests I should go against the grain here and pick K-State. However, I'm very protective of my 9-1 record picking K-State games this season and value that perhaps as much as the overall standings. So, I'm going with what I really believe here. Texas Tech 27, K-State 16 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the Wildcats keep it close, because it is at home and on senior day, but there's too much dysfunction to make me think preparation isn't impacted. Texas Tech 34, Kansas State 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): With Jett Duffy under center, I give K-State a better chance than if Alan Bowman were the signal caller, but ultimately I still think this year's Red Raiders squad can get it done against this year's Wildcats. Texas Tech is the better team and have had a good enough season to come into Manhattan with a lot of confidence. I think K-State could make things interesting, but Tech will do enough to pull away in the end. Texas Tech 30, Kansas State 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): There is less than a 3 percent difference in the completion percentage of Jett Duffey and Alan Bowman, and Duffey brings an extra dimension with his legs. K-State's offense will have to put up some first half points to give themselves a chance. Texas Tech 27, Kansas State 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): This is going to be a tough one for the Cats. Texas Tech is poised and Kliff Kingsbury has every woman in the stands rooting for him. I think our lack of offense will really hurt us this game, as Tech can still put up numbers. Texas Tech 42, K-State 27