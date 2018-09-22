Maybe pick against Flando...

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Iowa State is pretty good for an 0-2 team, but the first win may not come easily against Akron. Still, the Cyclones get it. Iowa State 31, Akron 23 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Cyclones can finally breathe some fresh air after a tumultuous and difficult start to their season. They're much better than the record indicates and will have a chance to prove it against Terry Bowden's Zips. Iowa State 28, Akron 10 Grant Flanders (Producer): Iowa State finally gets a W for a team that has much higher hopes than its 0-2 record suggests. After Akron though, the gauntlet continues. Iowa State 45, Akron 13. Chris Nelson (Analyst): The only thing standing in the way of an 0-6 start for Iowa State is Akron. Enjoy this one Cyclone fans. Iowa State 40, Akron 19 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Iowa State will look to put a complete game together this week. Cyclones will be chomping at the bit to get a win before Big 12 play ramps up. Iowa State 35, Akron 21

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Kansas has been a better team than Baylor this year, but I can't quite pull the trigger on ANOTHER road win for the Jayhawks. Baylor 35, Kansas 31 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): In ways, this is the most interesting game on the slate. Both teams have proved that they can score, so points galore in this one. I'll favor the home team, slightly. Baylor 41, Kansas 33. Grant Flanders (Producer): KU undoubtably exceeded non conference expectations, I still expect same ole' same ole' in the Big 12. Baylor 35, Kansas 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Call me crazy, but I have the Hawks winning a Big 12 road game. KU's running game against Baylor's rush defense will be the difference. Kansas 34, Baylor 28 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I wish I felt bad for anyone who had to attend this game. Baylor 31, KU 28

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Texas has to feel good about itself after last week's blowout of USC, but it's hard to picture the Longhorns handling the speed of the Horned Frogs. TCU 31, Texas 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): This one will be all about if the Horned Frogs can mentally bounce back from a game that they practically gave away to Ohio State, while Texas is as confident as they've been. Give me the 'Horns. Texas 31, TCU 26. Grant Flanders (Producer): I thought TCU would be good before the season began, I've seen that and more so far. The Longhorns are still trying to catch traction. TCU 31, Texas 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Texas was back, then they weren't, now they are again. Sound familiar? Look for TCU to build off their performance against Ohio State. TCU 27, Texas 20 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): TCU's lost last week was pretty deflating. I think Texas rides high after last weeks win and squeaks this one out. Texas 31, TCU 28

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Iowa State provided a scare last week, but the Sooners move on and keep rolling. Oklahoma 44, Army 14 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Sooners keep cruisin'. Oklahoma 49, Army 16. Grant Flanders (Producer): Sorry Army, The Sooners are going 4-0. Oklahoma 42, Army 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Kylar Murray will continue to put up monster numbers. The OU starters should be well for the meat of their schedule after the next two weeks. Oklahoma 49, Army 13 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Other than Alabama I am not sure a team in the country can beat OU right now. Their offense can attack you in so many ways and Kyler Murray might win the Heisman. Oklahoma 42, Army 14

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Tech's offense has been as potent as ever, but this defense won't be able to do enough to pull off the upset in Stillwater. Oklahoma State 49, Texas Tech 38 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Cowboys are a bit better than we thought, and the Red Raiders are the same as they've always been. So, expect a typical score and outcome. Oklahoma State 59, Texas Tech 30. Grant Flanders (Producer): Both of these teams have surprised me out of the gate with high scoring offenses despite average arm talent under center, but the Cowboys win last week tells me they will out duel Texas Tech. Oklahoma State 48, Texas Tech 28 Chris Nelson (Analyst): The Pokes defense passed its first real test of the season last week, and the Red Raiders have played well since week 1. The Oklahoma State defense may give up a few more points than it did last week, but they have the more complete team. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I was dead wrong about Oklahoma State. They showed up on Saturday and beat the brakes off of Bosie State. I think they keep the Tech offense in check just enough to win. Oklahoma State 56, Texas Tech 45

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): A better match-up for K-State than Mississippi State was, but West Virginia is simply a more talented team playing on its home field. West Virginia 35, K-State 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): It's the wrong week for K-State to be banged up, especially in the secondary. West Virginia 41, Kansas State 24. Grant Flanders (Producer): If one Wildcat could make this one interesting it'd be Skylar Thompson. However, I won't predict he pulls out the magic wand once this time around. Will Grier and company will start their Big 12 tile hopes strong, and K-State will gear up for Texas to try to stay above .500. West Virginia 47, Kansas State 24 Chris Nelson (Analyst): I have tried to come up with different scenarios in my head for how the Wildcats could pull off the upset have been unable to do so. An ultra aggressive West Virginia defensive front, and the inability for the K-State defense to put Will Grier in uncomfortable positions, will be too much too overcome. West Virginia 41, Kansas State 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): The key to the game is for K-State to get off of the field on third down. If you give this offense enough opportunities they will score. However, Dana does not coach well against Bill, and I think the offense has found a new groove. K-State 31, West Virginia 24