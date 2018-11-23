It's the final Saturday Selections of the season. And it's on, well, a Friday. But Saturday Selections sounds better. Derek Young is closing in on this very, very key championship. Good for him. Also, if you never noticed, I use this piece every week to write silly captions under the photos. Good times. On to the picks!!!

This right here is my last game, and I'd 'preciate it if you'd show me some respect sir!

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Yes, DY, I cheated last week. Cheated all the way to the bank baybee! Okay, I'm still in massive trouble and behind the eight ball. Just like Kansas will be in this one. Texas 42, Kansas 21 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Matt Hall's cheating ways allowed him to narrow the gap some last week. Ok, really, I just had a bad week. Not sure if we are tied. But I'm going to stick to my guns and what was working. That means no upset in Lawrence. But it might be close. Texas 27, Kansas 20 Grant Flanders (Producer): Both of these teams have had their ups and downs, but Texas is still on the way back...right? Texas, easy. Texas 35, Kansas 13 Chris Nelson (Analyst): An early morning kick in a mostly empty stadium... this has all the makings of a lackadaisical effort from Texas. But surely Texas won't come out flat with a spot in the Big 12 championship game on line line. As long as Tom Herman can stay away from the Outhouse, the Longhorns should be alright. Texas 34, Kansas 20 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): This game has all the makings for a KU upset. Texas consistently plays to the level of their competition, cold weather, senior day. KU also has a lot of confidence after hanging with OU last week. Maybe its the holidays and I am feeling optimistic, but I am rolling with the Hawks. KU 35 Texas 28

You call that defense?!?! USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I can very easily see this one going either way. OU's defense terrifies me, and not in a good, pro-Sooner way. But, I've stuck to my Sooner guns all season long, and Kyler Murray's bunch will win a shootout in Morgantown. Oklahoma 49, West Virginia 45 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Morgantown is a tough place to win. But if the Sooners win, it's a Red River Rivalry rematch. And, you guessed it, I called that before the season began. I'll stay with it. Oklahoma 42, West Virginia 38 Grant Flanders (Producer): Oklahoma gave up 40... to Kansas. Heading Morgantown, I think the Mountaineers will dash any chance of a Big 12 team getting into the College Football Playoff by beating the Sooners in an epic battle. West Virginia 52, Oklahoma 48 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Both of these teams are really good, and yet I don't have faith in either one of them. Recently, the spells of lackluster play from West Virginia have been less than the stretches of bad OU defense. This one could leave your head spinning. West Virginia 45, Oklahoma 42 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): West Virginia is coming off of a deflating loss to Oklahoma State last week. I have a feeling that this week will have West Virginian's leaving the stadium with misty taste of moonshine and tear drops in their eyes as the country roads take them home. OU 56, West Virginia 52

We've got this many wins. If I get to add a second hand to this, we go to a bowl. Not that tricky. USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): This one is tough! I think Baylor is the slightly better team right now, and bowl eligibility would likely mean more to the Bears than it would the Red Raiders. But, Tech is at home and has to be kind of desperate to stop the late-season slide. Right? Right? Texas Tech 34, Baylor 31 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Both of these teams are looking to get to bowl eligible. I'll side with the Red Raiders, but only because they are at home. Texas Tech 33, Baylor 28 Grant Flanders (Producer): Texas Tech will get out of the cold and back on track to a decent final record. Not sure if it will be enough to keep Kliff around, but it is in my book. Texas Tech 37, Baylor 24 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Kliff Kingsbury did his best to make me look like a fool at the start of Big 12 play, but the annual late season collapse has Kliff right back on the hot seat. Would a win over Baylor be enough to save his job once again? We will find out. Texas Tech 38, Baylor 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I think Tech bounces back this week. They will be playing at cowboys stadium so the weather will not be a factor. This Tech team will be fighting like crazy to make a bowl game. Texas Tech 42 Baylor 35

Mike Collins, it's not that hard. Just do this and hope Reagor catches it. USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I feel like TCU should win this game. I also feel like Oklahoma State is really, really hard to get a read on. So, uh, give me the Pokes. Oklahoma State 28, TCU 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Call me crazy, but this seems like the game where the Cowboys have a letdown and fall off a cliff again to make their season look all the more confusing. TCU 30, Oklahoma State 26 Grant Flanders (Producer): The Cowboys have struggled on the road, but to me it’s hard to believe this TCU team will be able to get the win over Taylor Cornelius and company. Oklahoma State 27, TCU 20 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Pistol Pete needs to decide if he is firing off blanks or real bullets. The Pokes beat Texas and West Virginia and were one bad pass away from beating Oklahoma, yet lost to Kansas State and Baylor. I might as well flip a coin to pick this one. Oklahoma State 30, TCU 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Both teams are coming off decent wins last week. I am inclined to think that since Okie State's was a little more dramatic than TCU's and that Okie State will have a hangover. TCU 28, Oklahoma State 21

Hey Matt. I like you. But, you guys never beat us. Okay? That's how it works. Grant Flanders/KSO

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): One of two things is going to happen in this one. Either Iowa State, the better team all season long, will snap what has to be an incredibly frustrating losing streak in front of a rowdy, sellout crowd. Or, it will become clear the Cyclones will, never, ever beat Bill Snyder again and fall after the Wildcats rally for a fourth-quarter win despite being out-gained by 200 yards. Bill Snyder had a beautiful opportunity to ride off into the sunset after a miracle win over Iowa State last year; I don't think the same chance presents itself in Ames. Iowa State 21, K-State 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Cyclones are nearly a two-touchdown home favorite, more than I thought they would be to be perfectly honest. They'll sell out for this win, but it should be a low-scoring affair, keeping it in play for both teams. I'll side with the momentum of the Wildcats and what history has told us in Bill Snyder's second stint as head coach. Kansas State 17, Iowa State 16 Grant Flanders (Producer): K-State’s defense of late makes me think they should keep things close in Ames, but the Cyclones to me are such a better and complete team. I think K-State’s dominance over Iowa State will take a step back in this match-up. Iowa State 35, Kansas State 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): K-State will have to play their best game of the year to have a chance for an upset. Or the Wildcats could find themselves down 14 in the 4th quarter and Iowa State muff a punt, throw a pick six, and have a game winning field goal attempt blocked and taken to the house. Literally, nothing would surprise me in this game. Iowa State 26, Kansas State 16 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): A lot of factors going into this game. K-States opportunity for a bowl game, Bill's last game?? On the other hand Iowa State has not beaten K-State in 10 years. K-State is on a two-game streak and I think the motivation to achieve a bowl game will be enough for the cats. K-State 28 Iowa State 24