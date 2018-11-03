These right here are the two hottest teams in the league! Both won last week!

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I was super tempted to pick KU to beat TCU last week. Beat myself up for not having the courage to do it. I'm not tempted this week. Iowa State 34, Kansas 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): The Cyclones are living large, but I actually think this is a dangerous game for them. However, I couldn't pick the Jayhawks. Iowa State 28, Kansas 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): Kansas getting the win last week was big for the program, but now they take on the hottest team in the Big 12. The Cyclones are on a mission, and I don't think they will let the Jayhawks get in their way. Iowa State 37, Kansas 24 Chris Nelson (Analyst): The Cyclones have a chance to climb up the ranking before their trip to Austin in a couple of weeks. While that should keep them focused, I don't think their offense is explosive enough to completely run away with this one. Iowa State 31, Kansas 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Iowa State is playing some really good football right now. I think if they come in and take care of business they should have no problem beating KU. Iowa State, 42 KU 21

Yeah. I made fart noises at my presser last Saturday. It's funny. Deal with it. USAToday Sports

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Very impressed with what OSU did against Texas, but I don't think it's who they are. I like Baylor to pull of the minor upset here in Waco. Baylor 35, Oklahoma State 33 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think Oklahoma State has been up and down all year and lost handily to a team on the road that lost to Baylor. Give me Baylor. Baylor 34, Oklahoma State 31 Grant Flanders (Producer): Oklahoma State's win over Texas was impressive, but I'm still not a believer in the Cowboys, especially on the road. Baylor 35, Oklahoma State 28 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Which will be more entertaining, the game itself or Mike Gundy's post game press conference? These are the two worst scoring defenses in the Big 12, so I'll go with the game. Oklahoma State 42, Baylor 34 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I am still not sold on Oklahoma State. When you look at Baylor, you find that they finish games pretty, well while Okie State tapers in the second half. I think Baylor steals this one at home. Baylor 49 Oklahoma State 35

We were this close to people believing we were back. Almost there. Texas Longhorns

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Best game in the league this week for sure, and it could go a long way towards determining who plays for the Big 12 Championship. I like Texas to rebound, ever so slightly, in Austin. Texas 28, West Virginia 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the Longhorns win this. Texas has got up for elite competition this year, and the Mountaineers have been vulnerable at times. Texas 31, West Virginia 26 Grant Flanders (Producer): Two teams coming off opposite results a week ago is the best game of the week in the league. Texas doesn't want to drop this one, but Will Grier and company will be sure to make it happen. West Virginia 31, Texas 28 Chris Nelson (Analyst): It's been a little bit of feast or famine this year for Will Grier, and the Longhorns have typically played well against ranked teams under Tom Herman. Dana Holgerson wins the contest with Matthew McConaughey for craziest hair, but he Horns win the game. Texas 34, West Virginia 31 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Texas truly plays to the level of their competition.I think this game will be competitive, but the West Virginia offense looks to be back on track. West Virginia sneaks this one on the road. West Virginia 42, Texas 30

Is it okay yet to talk about me being better than Baker Mayfield? That cool? Associated Press

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I think Tech actually hangs around a little while against the Sooners in Lubbock, but Oklahoma is just far, far too good. Oklahoma 41, Texas Tech 27 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the Sooners are now on a mission and make easy work of the Red Raiders. Oklahoma 45, Texas Tech 27 Grant Flanders (Producer): Oklahoma's offense has been great on the road, and the defense has stepped up since Mike Stoops' departure. Tech could put up a fight, but I expect the Sooners to keep rolling. Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 28 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Texas Tech could make quite the statement the next two weeks with back-to-back home games against OU and Texas. I can see them knocking off Texas, but Oklahoma's offense is a completely different animal. Oklahoma 40, Texas Tech 27 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Oklahoma will not lose another conference game or championship game. OU 56, Texas Tech 35

No, I'm not worried about making a low-tier bowl game. Quit asking!!!

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Tough, tough game to pick. Who cares more will end up mattering a lot, but I just see more ways for TCU to make explosive plays. TCU 28, K-State 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the Wildcats keep it close. But they haven't won a road game this year, and I don't think it starts now. TCU 27, Kansas State 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): TCU losing to Kansas makes picking against K-State really hard, and if the game was in Manhattan I would pick the Wildcats. I think TCU's defense will will give K-State problems. I don't expect much from either offenses, so I think the better defense will make the difference. TCU 21, Kansas State 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): While this isn't a great TCU defense, they are plenty good enough to give the K-State offense fits. This is a game the Wildcats should win, but the inconsistencies on both sides of the ball make it difficult to pick them. TCU 30, Kansas State 20 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): I think K-State has a lot to play for. This TCU team is talented but are not quite clicking. K-State's offense needs to set the tone for the game. Establish the run early and hold the ball. I think K-State has enough willpower to win the game. K-State 28, TCU 21