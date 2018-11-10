So then I said, I said, "Guys, we are going for two and the win!" And, yeah, we got it. USA Today Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): TCU should just be totally out-gunned in this one, and I just can't see a scenario where they can keep pace with this WVU bunch. West Virginia 35, TCU 10 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): TCU bandaged a win together last week at home, while WVU gutted out a win over Texas. I think that Mountaineer victory propels them forward in this one. West Virginia 35, TCU 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): TCU is having a tough go of a season with nothing to gain besides getting young guys experience. They might score a time or two, but the Mountaineers will roll. West Virginia 35, TCU 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Gary Patterson may put together a good plan to defend Will Grier and company, but he doesn't currently have the horses to pull off the upset in Morgantown. West Virgnia 38, TCU 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): TCU offense is not great, as they could only muster up 14 last week against us. I think the TCU defense keeps them in this one, but West Virginia pulls away late. West Virginia 35, TCU 14

Playing Kansas and Baylor in back-to-back weeks is pretty sweet. CJ online

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): I think Baylor will battle hard in this one and be a little more competitive than some would expect, but Iowa State is simply a significantly better team and is playing at home. Iowa State 31, Baylor 20 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Baylor is not that great of a team, but they do tend to hang around with teams and probably can in this one to an extent. It'd be a very dangerous game if it was in Waco. Iowa State 37, Baylor 20 Grant Flanders (Producer): Having the first two quarterbacks go do for Iowa State, it’s paved the way for the true freshman to out perform his predecessors. Brock Purdy is exciting to watch, especially with a weapon like Hakeem Butler catching it. Baylor doesn’t stand a chance. Iowa State 42, Baylor 17 Chris Nelson (Analyst): Iowa State was 1-3 heading into a road game at Stillwater, and now has a shot to make the Big 12 title game. A hot Cyclone team and cold temperatures are bad news for the Bears. Iowa State 35, Baylor 17 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Cyclones are rolling right now. They have finally found a formula that works on offense. Their defense, on the other hand, has been pitching gems lately. Not messing with the Clones in this one. Iowa State 42, Baylor 28

Kyler Murray will put up more Heisman quality numbers this week against Oklahoma State. USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): This is not going to be close. Oklahoma 55, Oklahoma State 17 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Bedlam is always fun, and it all depends on what Oklahoma State team shows up. They were competitive against Iowa State and knocked off Texas but also lost to K-State and Baylor and were blown out by Texas Tech. Weird team. OU rolls. Oklahoma 52, Oklahoma State 24 Grant Flanders (Producer): Even with the Cowboys taking down Texas this season, Bedlam doesn’t feel like it should. Kyler Murray should make make it look easy like usual for a Sooner win. Oklahoma 40, Oklahoma State 14 Chris Nelson (Analyst): OSU has only been able to beat OU twice in the last 15 meetings, with one of those wins happening because Bob Stoops intentionally decided to punt to Tyreek Hill a second time with under a minute to go in the game. The Pokes will need more than one punt return for a touchdown to keep this one close. Oklahoma 44, Oklahoma State 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Bedlam is always fun. I have stated before I do not think OU will lose another Big 12 game this year. I still stand by that. OU 56, Okie State 28

Great, great use of the Texas Tech logo to spell out your name, sir. Matt Clare

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Huge game for both teams' fading Big 12 Championship hopes. Tech got close to knocking off OU at home last week; the Red Raiders get it done this week against the Longhorns. Texas Tech 35, Texas 31 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): Texas has risen to the occasion against top competition all year but lost a heart-breaker last week. Meanwhile, Tech hung around with OU before falling. I think it took more out of the Red Raiders. Texas 28, Texas Tech 24. Grant Flanders (Producer): I like what I’ve seen from the Red Raiders this season, they are primed to upset the Longhorns whether it’s Alan Bowman or Jett Duffy. Texas Tech 27, Texas 24 Chris Nelson (Analyst): These two teams were once the hottest teams in the league, and now one of them will suffer their third straight loss. With Tech being without starting QB Alan Bowman, give me the Longhorns. Though seeing a Texas Tech receiver run down the Texas sideline with the Horns down hand signal for the winning score would bring a smile to my face. Texas 27, Texas Tech 24 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): Who knows in this one. Texas seems to match their competition level, and its hard to grasp their consistencies. Lubbock at night? Give me Tech. Texas Tech 38, Texas 31

Alex Delton and the Wildcats look to continue dominating the Jayhawks. Getty Images

Matt Hall (Managing Editor): Hard to picture a lot of scoring in this one. I think the home crowd provides K-State a bigger edge than the Jayhawks playing for fired coach David Beaty. K-State 20, Kansas 14 Derek Young (Recruiting Analyst): I think the quarterback situation and K-State's defense limiting the big plays of KU will make this a low-scoring affair, much like last week. KU being better against the run than the pass, forcing turnovers all year and having Pooka Williams actually makes it a great match-up for them, but I can't take them to win a game on the road in the Big 12. Kansas State 19, Kansas 17 Grant Flanders (Producer): The gap certainly has narrowed between these two, and if this game were played in Lawrence I would have a hard time picking against the Jayhawks. Still, I’d say it’s a coin flip. Kansas State 24, Kansas 23 Chris Nelson (Analyst): For me, even more worrisome than Pooka Williams in the running game is Pooka out in space in the passing game. He will be the most athletic player on the field. If the Jayhawks also hold the emotional advantage, it could spell trouble for K-State. Kansas 24, Kansas State 21 Player X (Anonymous former Wildcat player): K-State has the opportunity to pull off something special. However, they cannot look too far ahead. KU is going to put up a fight. K-State will need to rely on the run game and put KU away late. K-State 28, KU 21