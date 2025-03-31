Scholarship Tracker: Where does K-State stand as transfer portal heats up

K-State will begin their push to the NCAA Tournament Final Four against USC on Saturday.
USC guard JuJu Watkins tore her ACL and will miss the NCAA Tournament game against Kansas State
.Zyanna Walker held Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore in check for most of Sunday's NCAA Tournament game.
Poindexter scored 27 games and made eight three-pointers to lead K-State to a Sweet 16.
Kentucky's Georgia Amoore and K-State's Serena Sundell are two of the best point guards in the country.
