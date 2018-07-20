The hunt for linebackers for the Class of 2019 continues for Kansas State, a search that now includes Conroe, Texas, prospect Philip Ossai.

Ossai now holds an offer from the Wildcats, one that was communicated to him by defensive coordinator Blake Seiler.

"Coach Seiler reached out to me a while ago, shortly after our Spring Game in May, actually," Ossai told KSO. "He sort of briefed me on the university, the football program and their educational opportunities."