Seiler extends offer to Texas LB prospect Ossai
The hunt for linebackers for the Class of 2019 continues for Kansas State, a search that now includes Conroe, Texas, prospect Philip Ossai.
Ossai now holds an offer from the Wildcats, one that was communicated to him by defensive coordinator Blake Seiler.
"Coach Seiler reached out to me a while ago, shortly after our Spring Game in May, actually," Ossai told KSO. "He sort of briefed me on the university, the football program and their educational opportunities."
The three-star rated Ossai doesn't currently plan to attend K-State's camp on July 28, saying his visit/camp plans are on hold until his father returns from Nigeria.
A 6-foot-1, 231-pound prospect, Ossai has plenty more to learn about the K-State program.
He's certainly interested in the Wildcats, however, saying, "I thank them for recruiting me and applaud their concerns towards academics as well as football."
Along with the interest from the Wildcats, Ossai currently is being recruited by Texas State, Houston, Southern Miss, Memphis, Louisiana Lafayette, Lamar and Tulsa.
Stay tuned to KSO for the latest on Ossai and the Wildcats' attempts to build up their numbers at linebacker.