K-StateOnline can confirm a report from Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel that former Kansas State defensive coordinator, and current defensive line coach, Blake Seiler will be leaving to become the linebackers coach at West Virginia.

Seiler and current quarterbacks coach Collin Klein were the only two holdovers from the Bill Snyder era to claim a spot on the first coaching staff of new head coach Chris Klieman.

Seiler, a K-State graduate, was set to make $300,000 this season as the Wildcats' defensive line coach after making $440,000 as a first-year defensive coordinator under Snyder a season ago.

K-State initially hired Ted Monachino to be Klieman's defensive coordinator, but Monachino then took a job with the NFL's Chicago Bears. Klieman then moved to Wyoming defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton to become his new defensive coordinator.

Seiler's departure for Neal Brown's Mountaineer program creates one opening on the Wildcats' defensive staff.