The Spring Evaluation Period for the football recruiting process began on Apr. 15 but K-State waited to hit the road until Monday Apr., 23 because their Spring Football portion of the calendar did not end until Apr. 21.

That isn’t abnormal, as every school receives the same allotment of evaluation days that they can use between Apr. 15 and May 31.

One of the stops thus far has been by linebacker coach Blake Seiler in East Texas. That’s typically an area he recruits while he makes stops in Louisiana. A target he made sure to visit was Class of 2019 wide receiver Dorian Glinton of Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Glinton is very under-the-radar still but he has the attention of the Wildcats.

“Coach Seiler came through Mount Pleasant and told he that he liked my highlights and that he’d be back,” Glinton said. “I’m very excited about it. It was the first I have heard from them. They like me at wide receiver.”

“Coach Seiler is a nice guy,” he added. “I think him and I could get along very well.”