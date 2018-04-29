The Spring Evaluation Period for the football recruiting process began on Apr. 15 but K-State waited to hit the road until Monday Apr., 23 because their Spring Football portion of the calendar did not end until Apr. 21.
That isn’t abnormal, as every school receives the same allotment of evaluation days that they can use between Apr. 15 and May 31.
A list of where the coaches have visited each day can be found in The Foundation in this thread - which is being updated as new information surfaces.
One of the stops thus far has been by linebacker coach Blake Seiler in East Texas. That’s typically an area he recruits while he makes stops in Louisiana. A target he made sure to visit was Class of 2019 wide receiver Dorian Glinton of Mount Pleasant, Texas.
Glinton is very under-the-radar still but he has the attention of the Wildcats.
“Coach Seiler came through Mount Pleasant and told he that he liked my highlights and that he’d be back,” Glinton said. “I’m very excited about it. It was the first I have heard from them. They like me at wide receiver.”
“Coach Seiler is a nice guy,” he added. “I think him and I could get along very well.”
When Seiler returns to Mount Pleasant High in East Texas, it will be to evaluate the game of Glinton. One visit to a prospect during the evaluation period can be for a request of information from the coaches at the school, such as transcripts, and the other visit can be to observe the athlete working out. That will be the purpose when he returns to see Glinton again in May.
It may take more than that to earn a K-State offer. A camp appearance will probably be needed as well, and the discussions for that have already taken place.
“I can see myself in their program very well,” Glinton said. “I just want to view the camps and go to them over the summer and also to see how the environment is there. I haven’t decided which camp just yet.”
Most of the K-State camps take place between June 1 and June 10. It would be a surprise if Glinton was not a participant at one of them, and it’ll likely be the one-day camp on June 10.
With it being likely that the Wildcats sign at least two receivers, Glinton should have the staff’s full attention when he performs in front of them in Manhattan.