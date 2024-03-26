Kansas State traveled to the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Cougars for the first time as baseball conference opponents. The Wildcats, who had played well up to this series, continued their hot steak. The series marked their second consecutive sweep, as K-State swept Missouri State the week prior. Here are some highlights from the series, and our player of the week.

GAME 1: K-STATE 5, HOUSTON 3

Houston got off to a good start with a 2-0 lead thanks to a home run in the early innings. Houston pitcher Antoine Jean started hot, allowing no hits until a Brady Day single in the fourth inning. It wasn't until the sixth inning that K-State began mounting a comeback when Brendan Jones brought home a run on a bunt. After a ground out to bring home another run, Raphael Pelletier hit a single to the left side, bringing in two more runs and securing the win for the Wildcats.

GAME 2: K-STATE 6, HOUSTON 5

In the first inning, K-State had a strong start by sending six players to the plate and scoring two runs, with Kaelen Culpepper hitting an RBI double down the right-field line. Houston managed to break Jacob Frost's no-hit bid in the fifth inning, tying the game at two with a single. Mason Buss would take over for Frost. Buss found himself in a tough situation with runners at the corners. Houston would take the lead on a two-run single. Much like last game, K-State fought back when trailing 5-2. Danniel Rivera got the comeback started, driving in Day from second base. Kyan Lodice kept the momentum going with a single to right field, then Chuck Ingram delivered his second hit of the night, a crucial go-ahead RBI to secure the win.

GAME 3: K-STATE 9, HOUSTON 3

Houston took the lead with a solo home run to left, forcing the Cats to mount another "comeback" early. Ingram started a rally in the third inning with a two-out single before scoring on a triple by Jones. K-State finally took the lead in the 7th inning, when Day reclaimed the lead on an RBI to left field. Later in the inning, Jaden Parsons singled with bases loaded to drive in extra insurance. In the 8th inning, K-State took firm control of the game, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs to secure the win.

SERIES MVP

Brady Day: 6-16, 4 RBIs Season: .415 avg, 34 RBIs, 39 H, 6 HR Brady Day has been having one heck of a season, leading Kansas State in almost every single offensive category. Day is the first player since March 30, 2018, to produce a five-hit game in game 3 against Houston, and pushed his hit streak to 16 games.

TOP 25 WATCH