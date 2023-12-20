Kansas State wrapped up its 2024 Early Signing Day class early, signing all of their high school and junior college prospects in the morning.

In total, 15 players inked their National Letter of Intent with Kansas State, including 13 high school prospects.

The highest-ranked recruit was quarterback Blake Barnett, who recently rose to a four-star prospect, according to Rivals.

Nine different states were represented in Kansas State's class, but the Sunflower State led the way with four players. Texas was third with three prospects.

Later in the night, Kansas State officially announced their three transfers: safety Jordan Riley (Ball State), offensive lineman Easton Kilty (North Dakota), and defensive end Travis Bates (Austin Peay).