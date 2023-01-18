The hot start for Sills came during an early Kansas State scoring spurt that saw the 13th-ranked Wildcats jump out to a 24-12 lead over the Jayhawks. Sills made a variety of shots, but the first three were all tough looks over the outstretched arms of Kansas defenders, the third of which was a 3-pointer from near the top of the arc that he threw up over the contest of Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick . It splashed home from distance and gave the Wildcats a 22-12 lead.

“He was saying run the same play for (senior forward) Keyontae (Johnson) ,” Tang said. “This dude just cares about winning.”

“‘Des, what do you want me to run for you?’” Tang said he asked his guard with a hot hand. “And he says, ‘nothing. I’m going to defend and rebound and do my thing and I’ll get mine, coach.’”

But the Jonesboro, Arkansas, native's plans did not align with his head coach during a Wildcat huddle.

Sills was scoring at a pace unlike any other game he’s had in a Wildcat uniform, making his first five shots from the floor against the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks . A 25-percent shooter from 3-point range, the Arkansas State transfer even knocked down his first two attempts from distance.

As Kansas State sat in a huddle and head coach Jerome Tang looked to his players, he had every intention of drawing up an offensive look with the goal of getting fifth-year guard Desi Sills a shot.

Entering Tuesday night, Sills’ career high in scoring was 25. The mark was set in a December non-conference game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff last year while he was a member of Arkansas State’s program. Objectively, his 24 points against the Jayhawks were a bit louder and more consequential.

“Every night somebody has to step up,” Tang said of Sills’ performance during a game in which star senior guard Markquis Nowell was limited to just four points. “But I’ve said this from the very beginning. Desi Sills is a winner. He won in high school. Everywhere he’s been, he’s won.”

Sills surpassed his K-State career high by seven points, besting his 17 points from the Wildcats’ December loss to Butler.

For most of the night, Kansas elected to hard hedge on ball screens that involved Nowell, keeping him out of the paint and eliminating any chances for the 5-foot-8 guard to get to the free throw line. With Nowell an emphasis of the Jayhawks’ scouting report, Sills said K-State knew that he would have opportunities to contribute.

“We knew they were going to key in on Markquis and Keyontae because a lot of teams have been doing a triangle and two,” Sills said, “trying to take them out of the game and make everybody else make a play. We worked all week on ball screens and different stuff to take advantage of that and get open shots.”

To go along with the ball screen coverages, Self elected to put various Jayhawks defenders on Nowell off the ball early in the first half. At times, the Jayhawks went to a box-and-one concept with redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris face-guarding Nowell. Because of that, more looks were provided to other K-State guards like Sills and sophomore guard Cam Carter who helped Johnson carry the scoring load.

“My teammates found me early and they just told me to believe in my work and trust in my work and just go out there and be the dog that I am,” Sills said. “I feel like I was out there doing what I was doing tonight.”

Along with his 24 points, Sills had four rebounds and three steals. Twice, a steal from Sills led directly to a layup on the other end. In the second half, Sills pestered Dick into a fumble just above the free throw line, stealing the ball before driving it to the other end for a sweet layup around Harris.

“I’ve just been in the gym trusting my shot, trusting my work,” said Sills. “Now I’ve got to stay ready so I don’t have to get ready.”

In overtime, Sills was perfect from the free throw line, successfully taking care of Kansas State's end of a parade to the free throw line that officials provided. The rivalry game saw 49 fouls whistled in 45 minutes and three KU starters sent to the bench via a five-foul disqualification. On the game’s final possession, Sills was tasked with face-guarding Kansas senior forward Jalen Wilson, who had a career-high 38 points.

Sills didn’t allow a post entry pass to Wilson, and Harris drove to the other side of the floor. Harris fumbled the ball and turned it over, securing K-State’s first win over the Jayhawks since 2019 with an 83-82 overtime victory in the first Sunflower Showdown matchup of Jerome Tang’s career.

“Today, to help us win he had to make shots,” the first-year Wildcat head coach said of his experienced sixth man. “The next game it might be something different, but he’s a really good basketball player and he’s the ultimate winner.”

Sills didn’t begin the game in the starting lineup and hasn’t appeared in the starting five of any of Kansas State’s 18 games thus far. But don’t throw the phrase sixth man around Markquis Nowell when discussing Sills.

“He’s not even a sixth man,” said Nowell. “He’s a starter that just comes off the bench, really. He brings so much energy and passion to the game that we need and brings a spark that we need. He had 24 big points today and he showed up, and that’s what he does in big-time moments.

“He shows up. You know you can always count on him to have your back in any situation. We are glad to have Desi.”