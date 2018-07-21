Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-21 09:22:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Thompson's take on QB battle

Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was one of Kansas State’s representatives at Big 12 Media Days and discussed a variety of topics while available. As you’d expect, much of the conversation did center on...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}