Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced today that legendary head football coach Bill Snyder has agreed to a new five-year contract, securing the services of the 2011 and 2012 national and Big 12 coach of the year through the 2022 season.

The contract increases Snyder's compensation to $3.45 million for the 2018 season, which will then increase by $300,000 in both 2019 and 2020.

The new deal, approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors, includes a salary renegotiation clause after the completion of the 2020 season.

"It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis," said Taylor. "With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

Over the past nine years, Snyder has led K-State to 73 victories – an average of 8.1 wins per year – advanced to eight-straight bowl games, won a conference championship in 2012 and finished fourth or better in the ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference in five of the last seven seasons. The Wildcats’ eight-year bowl streak is tied for 13th in the nation and third in the Big 12.

Kansas State under Snyder has been a model of consistency, and that hasn’t changed in his second tenure. From 2009-17, only 11 FBS programs had the same head coach but only four – K-State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma State – have totaled at least six wins in all nine seasons. Furthermore, Snyder became just the 26th coach in the history of college football to reach 200 career wins and only the sixth to do so while coaching at the same school for his entire career as he hit the mark against Kansas in 2016.