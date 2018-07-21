Bill Snyder spent a good amount of time with members of the media at the "break-out" session of Big 12 Media Days, including KSO's Derek Young and Matt Hall. Here's a collection of thoughts from the Kansas State head coach gathered from that session.

Question: I want to bring your playing days and your coaching days together. If you were coaching a young Bill Snyder what would you like about yourself, and what would be frustrating? BILL SNYDER: Well, I'd kick him off the team. He couldn't play. I lacked... I played, but I wasn't very good. I don't know if there's any trait, maybe persistence as much as anything. Even though I couldn't play I still continued the battle during that time. But I don't think there is any similarities between my playing days and coaching days."

Q: Does the media over-hype the need to pick one quarterback? SNYDER: Well, let me put it this way. We went into last season with Jesse Ertz as our number one quarterback. He got hurt, and Alex Delton came into the game as our number two quarterback. He got hurt and our number three quarterback was our quarterback. So, you tell me. Does that answer the question?

USA Today

Q: The service academies and Georgia Tech have used kind of throw-back triple-option offenses with pretty decent success. Do you think a new coach in the Big 12 could install that look and have it work for them? SNYDER: I think it could be successful. I don't think there's anything you can do, that if you're sound... it all depends on how well you do what you do. It doesn't matter what you put out there, as long as it's legal and you do it well. It all boils down to can you coach it well. How well can you do it?

Q: But would there possibly be some benefit of being the one school running that stuff in a league that throws it around as much as this one? SNYDER: That's part of our process. It becomes important for us to take more snaps than your opponent does. In our conference everybody is going to go so fast. That in itself, if you can do that you'll get more snaps in the ballgame. But, if we've got the ball in our hands you don't have the chance to get as many snaps and you have fewer opportunities to get the ball in the end zone. It kind of goes hand in hand for us. That's part of what the philosophy is. We have the capacity to do everything in the playbook so to speak. We can go at any tempo you want to go at. We can go as slow as we want to go and about as fast as you want to go. You have to be able to do it all.

Grant Flanders/KSO

Q: Do you still use principles of the wishbone/triple option offense out of more modern formations like the shotgun and pistol that you use today? SNYDER: When you look at what's taking place, everybody is running the triple option right now. There's one back and a quarterback. You put the ball in the running back's stomach and you may give it to him, you may keep it. If you keep it and pull it out there's probably a trail back. That's the triple option. That's wishbone. It's just lined up differently. I don't know why you couldn't do it. It's not a matter of if you could do it, everybody is doing it. It's just in a little different way than Darrell Royal lined them up.

Q: You've had a new kicker arrive on campus in Maxwell Poduska. What have you seen in him or saw in the recruiting process that you've liked? SNYDER: We brought him in because we have a dire need. The important thing is how well he's going to do. I don't know that yet, because we haven't had a chance to practice with him yet. That remains to be seen, but I've heard awfully good things about him."

Grant Flanders/KSO

Q: Thoughts so far on Kevion McGee? SNYDER: Kevion has put himself in a position where he's going to contribute. There are an awful lot of things he still has to learn about the program, about what we're doing schematically. He was reasonably productive during the course of spring practice. He has some growth to make, but he'll be in a position where he can contribute. Q: What do you envision his role being this year? SNYDER: I can't tell you right now, just because I don't know. He has a chance to compete, to be on the field immediately. He has a chance to be a one or a two very quickly. I say one with all sincerity. But it depends on continued improvement.

Q: How would you describe Nick Lenners as a player right now? SNYDER: Nick is playing as a tight end. A young guy in the development stage who has made improvements certainly. He has an opportunity to become a starter. It's still very competitive at that position, which is a good thing. He probably, in his game does a nice job as a receiver, as a pass receiving tight end. People would say it doesn't make a difference at Kansas State, since they never catch the ball anyway. But we play to the strengths of our players, and that's a strength of his.

Q: How about the development of Josh Rivas? SNYDER: It's been a dramatic change for the positive. I think the expectation level that exists... he's learned how to put out the type of effort we require of young guys in the program on a consistent basis. He's got an understanding of the discipline it takes to play the game. He's a massive young guy who has gotten his weight down, down to about 312. That's substantial weight loss for him, which indicates the effort he's put in to be a contributor. He's got an opportunity to go into the fall as a number one at right guard. He may or may not. Between him and others it will be very competitive.

Josh Rivas has transformed his body since arriving in Manhattan. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Q: What made Colby Moore stand out as the next guy to come to the Big 12 Media Days once Duke Shelley couldn’t? SNYDER: Colby was selected as special teams captain. He also plays on defense, so it allowed for us to represent all three programs or aspects of the team. And we thought that to be optimal. Q: There’s the new redshirt rule now. How does that change your approach? SNYDER: For me, it won’t change our approach or what we do. The reason is strictly this; Everyone talks about depth. You better have depth in your program in a conference like we’re in. Guys are going to get injured and you’re going to have to go to your number three guy in some cases, like we did with quarterbacks last year. I’ve been asked this 100 times and I keep using the same example. So, if you have a position, like right guard, you play, and the game gets out of hand and you put a true freshman in at right guard. At some point in time during the course of the season you might have a need for a right guard. Our right guard might go down. Now the guy you put in there as the number two guy hasn’t had much experience on the field and it cuts back on his practice experience as well just because you wanted to utilize the new rule for the freshman. So, we’re not going to mess with that. When you get to the end of the season, now you don’t have that possibility and there could be more opportunity to play freshmen. Q: You’ve always been guarded against releasing injury information. Now with legalized gambling on the horizon, there’s chances the NCAA or Big 12 could mandate or require it. Would you be in favor of doing so or still mad that they’ve made you do it? SNYDER: Sharing information about injuries? Nobody is going to make me put out an injury report. I say no, they shouldn’t be allowed to make us do so. Now, I need to backtrack a little bit. I understand the gambling aspect of it and why it would be important. My concern always has been and always will be the safety of the youngers. If I promote that this youngster has just come off a knee injury and he gets back on the field, do I want people taking shots at his knee? Of course not. So, why would I want to put him in that position? That’s always been my stance. Q: Gary Patterson is part of the K-State family. Do you take pride in watching his success when you’re not playing him? SNYDER: You know, Gary is tremendous. I love him as a friend. I love him as a coach. I like him as a coach because he is a very effective football coach. It’s all because of what he does in a lot of different ways. He’s been a good person and very good to me. I appreciate our relationship. The great thing about Gary is that he’s going to do the things that his players are capable of doing. He’s not going to try to out-do themselves or out-scheme you as much as he is as getting his guys to be well-disciplined in what they do and try to do the things that they do best and compete dramatically on that end. I like that one of the strong points of Gary is that he gets his players to play hard. In this day and age, that’s huge.

Grant Flanders/KSO