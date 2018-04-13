We’ve already covered the handful of standouts during spring football thus far, at least the ones according to head coach Bill Snyder. During Snyder's press conference on Tuesday, the Kansas State boss singled out a few of the players that had caught his eye in the first couple weeks. A few players were available to the media as well on that same day. Specifically, four offensive players were made available – Alex Barnes, Skylar Thompson, Dalton Risner and Alex Delton. They commented on the defensive players that had given them the most fits thus far.

LB ELIJAH SULLIVAN

It doesn't get any better than having the full respect and admiration of the two quarterbacks you are tasked at regularly defending day in and day out. That is the case for junior linebacker Elijah Sullivan. Both Delton and Thompson made note of the fits he gives them when trying to execute the offense. His speed and athleticism are no secret, but the quarterbacks have seen it up close and personal this spring. They've expressed how difficult it is for them to both run and throw when Sullivan is on the opposing side of the ball due to his ablility to close on the ball and cover a ton of ground.

“Multiple guys have stood out. Duke Shelley has done a phenomenal job. Elijah Sullivan, Da’Quan Patton, Reggie Walker, Trey Dishon. We have guys all across the board. I know that I’m leaving a few guys out. "Elijah Sullivan is just crazy with how fast he is and how much ground he covers. We’re doing different things on offense, and he should be blocked, but he’s just getting around it before we can get to him. He’s making plays and flying around. He’s a great athlete. He was capable of it last year, but we had a lot of good guys in front of him that were seniors. He’s really excited to step in to this role and have a chance to play this year and be a great player for us.” – QB Skylar Thompson “Elijah Sullivan has been great this year. He’s flying to the ball. It’s different to have a linebacker out there, and on my normal scrambles where I can get a good chunk of positive yardage Elijah chases me down. He has lots of speed. He has a lot of athleticism that I know for sure will benefit our defense this Fall.” – QB Alex Delton

LB DA'QUAN PATTON

K-State head coach Bill Snyder raved about Patton, and so did Alex Barnes. The linebacking core may not be deep, but the two at the top of the totem pole seem to be well on their way to contributing in a significant way for the Wildcats during the 2018 season. Patton redshirted a season ago but was always engaged on the sideline, at the front of those standing and observing. He also traveled to every road contest despite everyone knowing he was not available. That spoke volumes to some, especially KSO's Matt Hall. It seems to have been a sign of things to come, as he continues to take the next step in his development, particularly with the mental aspect of his game.

“Coach Seiler and Elijah Sullivan have been working with Da’Quan Patton, too. Da’Quan is more far along than last year, mentally. Physically, he’s always had the tools. But, mentally, he is where he needs to be right now. He’s getting the playbook and he’s getting smarter. He’s always had the physical tools, but he’s starting to get it mentally.” – RB Alex Barnes

Walter Neil has been raved about by Bill Snyder and his Kansas State teammates. USA Today

CB WALTER NEIL

Not only did Walter Neil receive praise from head coach Bill Snyder on Tuesday, his teammates echoed the same about the progression he has made during the spring. There's a golden opportunity in the secondary with D.J. Reed trying his hand at the NFL and safeties Kendall Adams, Eli Walker and Denzel Goolsby all being held out. It sounds like he's taken full advantage of his shot. Neil has impressed many and seems to be responding well to the coaching of new assistant Brian Norwood. His speed is one of the traits that was singled out, specifically. Could he be the one in line to man the nickel position on the defense that was held by Cre Moore a season ago?