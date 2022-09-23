Three games this week in the Big 12 feature two teams from the conference, while others in the league wrap up their non-conference schedule.

EMAW Online Picks Standings Staff Member Record Last Week GB Mason 18-7-1 8-1 -- Gabe 16-9-1 4-5 2 Alec 14-11-1 5-4 4

Duke at Kansas -7, 11:00 AM FS1

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels has the Jayhawks off to their first 3-0 start since 2009 (Associated Press)

Mason: Lance Leipold is the real deal. That doesn't mean the Jayhawks win this game, or win a ton of games this season, but he is making Kansas a real football team again. The Jayhawks' offense has torched bad defenses to start this season and at the end of last season. Duke doesn't have a great defense and they too are trying to rebuild. Sell out crowd in Lawrence, and Jalon Daniels' great start to the year, looks like the Jayhawks might be 4-0 for the first time in over a decade. The Pick: Kansas -7 Alec: Jalon Daniels looks like the real deal at quarterback with seven touchdown passes through three weeks. In a matchup between two historic basketball schools, I'll side with the Jayhawks getting to 4-0 and continuing to be one of college football's best early-season stories, though I like what Mike Elko has done in Durham so far. The Pick: Kansas -7 Gabe: Kansas is averaging 53 points per game and has done legitimately intelligent things with its offensive personnel for the first time in ages throughout this season. If I could, I would take the over in this situation, as I think KU will score somewhere in the mid-40s and Duke will score in the 20s. Under Lance Leipold, Kansas has covered six consecutive games. Four of those games have been on the road and four of them have been against conference opponents. At home, with a sell-out crowd on hand, I’ll take the Jayhawks to cover. The Pick: Kansas -7



#17 Baylor at Iowa State -2.5, 11:00 AM ESPN2

Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has already caught five touchdown passes this season (Associated Press)

Mason: Vegas may be trapping me, but Baylor as a less than field goal underdog against Iowa State is an easy take for me. Maybe it is bias against Iowa State and my willingness to look past some of my Baylor concerns, but I am rolling with the Bears. Dave Aranda has proven himself as one of the better coaches in the league. The Pick: Baylor +2.5 Alec: Likely the game of the week in the Big 12, Baylor travels to Iowa State who is a home favorite despite the Bears being ranked in the polls. I like what Hunter Dekkers has done at quarterback for Iowa State this year, and I think this is a big opportunity for the Cyclones to make a statement. The Pick: Iowa State -2.5 Gabe: I haven’t picked Iowa State to cover once during the first three weeks of the season and I’ve been burnt two out of three times. Baylor struggles to throw the ball and the one time we’ve seen them on the road this year its offense produced 20 points in a double-overtime game. I think we’ll get an AP poll upset that features the Vegas favorite covering the spread as a home favorite in Ames. The Pick: Iowa State -2.5



TCU at SMU +2.5, 11:00 AM ESPNU

Sonny Dykes makes his return to SMU this weekend (AP Images)

Mason: Another morning kick in the Big 12 and it is one of the best rivalry names in college football. The Horned Frogs and Mustangs play for the Iron Skillet this weekend and I am taking the Mustangs. The first thought might be to take TCU as both schools had to change coaches after last season, but the home game for SMU combined with most of their talent on offense sticking around makes them the best option. This will be the first semi-test of the season for TCU. The Pick: SMU +2.5 Alec: Petition to rename this rivalry game to the "Sonny Dykes Bowl," please! This is a good matchup between Dykes old team, SMU, and his new team, TCU. I expect emotions to be high in this one, but I'm going to side with the Pony Express. The Pick: SMU +2.5 Gabe: This game should be an absolute shoot-out. Two spread offenses slinging the ball around. I think SMU has the horses – pun fully intended – to win this game outright. The Pick: SMU +2.5



#22 Texas at Texas Tech +6.5, 2:30 PM ESPN

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (AP Photo)

Mason: The Horns are 3-0 against the spread to start the season and I expect them to continue that trend in Lubbock. The last three trips to west Texas have seen Texas score at least 40 points, including 63 in their COVID shootout in 2020. I like the Joey McGuire energy and seeing Texas Tech football reinvigorated, but I think this is the game that shows them they still have a ways to go. The Pick: Texas -6.5 Alec: Quinn Ewers has practiced this week for the Longhorns, which inspires confidence about his availability. I like the Longhorns to outscore the Red Raiders even if Hudson Card is at quarterback. The defensive line play of Texas has been strong. The Pick: Texas -6.5 Gabe: Texas is getting 93 percent of public bets per Odds Shark and the Longhorns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games. Give me the Red Raiders to keep this one within a score. The Pick: Texas Tech +6.5



K-State at #6 Oklahoma -12.5, 7:00 PM FOX

Deuce Vaughn helped the Wildcats upset Oklahoma as a true freshman in 2020 (Associated Press)