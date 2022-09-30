EMAW Online Staff Big 12 Picks Staff Member Record Last Week GB Mason 21-9-1 3-2 -- Gabe 19-11-1 3-2 2 Alec 15-15-1 1-4 6

Texas Tech at K-State -8.5, 11:00 AM ESPN+

Mason: It might come back to bite me, but I decided to confidently say this week that the Wildcats win big against Texas Tech. It has been a while since the last blowout in this series and a lot of the things that Tech struggles with, plays into what I think the Wildcats can do well. The Pick: K-State -8.5 Alec: Coming off of a big upset win for each program where the quarterbacks shined, the quarterback who excels most could determine the betting winners. Adrian Martinez has shown he’s not nearly as mistake-prone as in previous years and Donovan Smith is still Tech’s backup. I’ll side with the Wildcats. The Pick: Kansas State -8.5 Gabe: The Red Raiders are still capable offensively and pulled off what appeared to be minor miracles to beat both Houston and Texas in overtime. I think given the competitiveness of the Big 12 this year, betting on teams who are underdogs of more than a touchdown is a pretty decent idea, so I’ll pick Texas Tech to lose a close one. The Pick: Texas Tech +8.5 WATCH: Rivals' Adam Gorney and Woody Wommack break down their pick for K-State and Texas Tech

Oklahoma at TCU +6.5, 11:00 AM ABC

Mason: This is a tough break for the Horned Frogs who come off a big win at SMU, but I see no way Oklahoma lets something happen in this game. The Sooners will be out to prove that what happened against K-State, isn't what they are. I also still sit on the fence about TCU being a real threat this year versus having not played anybody. The Pick: Oklahoma -6.5 Alec: Nationally, people probably overreacted to the Sooner's big win over Nebraska, myself included. But I still think Oklahoma is one of the better teams in the Big 12. Sonny Dykes will have his team ready to go, but I think Oklahoma handles the Horned Frogs. The Pick: Oklahoma -6.5 Gabe: Oklahoma has been prone to some early season losses in Big 12 play before correcting course and putting things together en route to a conference championship run. I’m not as confident that happens this year in what is quickly shaping up to be the most competitive conference in the country. I lean toward this game being a higher-scoring contest. TCU, 3-0 against the spread this year, is the side I’m backing. The Pick: TCU +6.5



Iowa State at Kansas +3, 2:30 PM ESPN2

Mason: My thoughts on Kansas have been well documented over the last few weeks. Jayhawks all around have reason to be excited and celebrate the start of this season, but the brakes need to be pumped real quick. If Kansas is able to rip off their fifth straight victory this weekend, you can rank them and have me buying in a little more. But it is tough to write off a decade of awful football and a weak schedule. Iowa State will provide a little more resistance and Xavier Hutchinson could be a headache for a defense that is allowing 3.41 points per drive. Conversely, the Cyclones have a top 25 defense in points per drive at 1.50. The Pick: Iowa State -3 Alec: Kansas’ offense is tied with Ohio State to lead the country with 27 touchdowns and the Jayhawks have the No. 6 strength of record in the country heading into Week 5. Kansas has shown they’re legit, especially on offense. Give me the Jayhawks. The Pick: Kansas +3 Gabe: The Kansas Jayhawks have covered in seven straight games dating back to last year’s overtime win at Texas. Per ESPN’s Chris Fallica, Matt Campbell is 5-13 in games in which the spread is between -3.5 and +3.5. I think the Jayhawks win again and Jalon Daniels continues his impressive tear to begin the year. The Pick: Kansas +3



Oklahoma State at Baylor -2, 2:30 PM FOX

Mason: The line is only -2 and the game feels like a true tossup. Baylor is in the Big 12 club of weird starts to the season and Oklahoma State's offense seems like the real deal right now. I will go with the Pokes until they prove me wrong. The Pick: Oklahoma State +2 Alec: This is without a doubt the game of the week in the Big 12. With Oklahoma State coming off of a bye week, that favors Mike Gundy’s Cowboys. But Baylor looked strong last week at Iowa State last week. This is a toss-up game, and I have no idea what I want to do here. The Pick: Oklahoma State +2 Gabe: Oklahoma State has the better quarterback and I think that’s a tiebreaker in a game that will be decided by which team is more efficient in its red zone trips against two sturdy defenses. I think Spencer Sanders makes the necessary plays to win on the road and keep Oklahoma State in pole position in the Big 12. The Pick: Oklahoma State +2



West Virginia at Texas +9.5, 6:30 PM FS1