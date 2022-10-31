Each week the EMAW Online Staff comes together to rank the Big 12 teams, heading into Week 10, here is how the league looks.

1. TCU - LW: 1↔️

Mason: 1 | Alec: 1 | Gabe: 1 Gabe: Every week I watch TCU and every week I come away thinking they did just enough to win and nothing more. Maybe I’m taking crazy pills but I don’t think TCU has much of a gap between them and anyone else in the conference. The Horned Frogs remain undefeated and don’t have to leave the state of Texas for a game until at least their bowl game. Because of the depth of the Big 12, the only remaining game on their schedule that I would be shocked if they lost is the last game of the season when they host Iowa State.

2. K-State - LW: 3⬆️

Mason: 2 | Alec: 2 | Gabe: 2 Alec: Arguably the most dominant win of the 2022 season occurred on Saturday when Kansas State slaughtered Oklahoma State 48-0 in Manhattan, Kan. Backup quarterback Will Howard stepped in and threw four touchdowns and 296 yards while Adrian Martinez continues to nurse his injured left knee. Saturday’s win was also the third time this season that the K-State defense didn’t allow a Big 12 opponent into the end zone.

3. Oklahoma State - LW: 2⬇️

Mason: 3 | Alec: 3 | Gabe: 3 Mason: Oklahoma State has the most embarrassing loss of 2022, but they were banged up in a handful of spots still and I believe it was a combination of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The schedule frees up for Oklahoma State too, as they finish their season with four games against the bottom half of the league. Spencer Sanders' health will be in question and they might be staring at starting Gunnar Gundy.

4. Texas - LW: 4↔️

Mason: 4 | Alec: 4 | Gabe: 5 Gabe: Yes, I penalized Texas for being on a bye and leap-frogged the Sooners over them in the rankings. Until Steve Sarkisian proves he can protect a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, I will not give Texas the benefit of the doubt. So even if the Longhorns jump out to a lead this coming Saturday in Manhattan, I won’t believe they will win the game until it is completely over.

5. Oklahoma - LW: T-5↔️

Mason: 5 | Alec: 6 | Gabe: 4 Alec: Speaking of Oklahoma, the Sooners might be getting back on track. The defense allowed just 13 points to Iowa State – the worst offense in the conference. But the Dillon Gabriel-led offense posted 27 points on the road. Eric Gray contributed 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground to boost. This team isn’t very good, but they’re good enough and Brent Venables looks like he might have avoided flipping the ship.

6. Baylor - LW: 7⬆️

Mason: 6 | Alec: 5 | Gabe: 6 Mason: Baylor is the classic Big 12 team, good enough that you don't want to play them and have to fear them, but also have enough head-scratching moments in their season that you won't be wrong if you don't take them seriously. The last three games for Baylor: they lost to West Virginia, almost blew a big halftime lead to Kansas, and dominated Texas Tech in Waco. The Bears are in Norman this weekend to give us an idea on if Oklahoma or Baylor is back in good form.

7. Kansas - LW: 8⬆️

Mason: 7 | Alec: 8 | Gabe: 7 Alec: Kansas was on an idle last week, but they play Oklahoma State this week. The Jayhawks are probably catching the Cowboys at either a really good or really bad time depending on how Oklahoma State handles the 48-0 drumming they took. If Jalon Daniels is back, the Jayhawks could clinch bowl eligibility after starting the season 5-0.

8. Texas Tech - LW: T-5⬇️

Mason: 8 | Alec: 7 | Gabe: 8 Gabe: Behren Morton and the Red Raiders couldn’t deliver on the same night Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech ring of honor and Hall of Fame. The Red Raiders still have their work cut out for them if they want to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.

9. West Virginia - LW: 10⬆️

Mason: 9 | Alec: 9 | Gabe: 9 Mason: Welcome out of the cellar Neal Brown! The Mountaineers' best friend was a ten-point loss to TCU at home and watching Iowa State's offense look inept yet again. West Virginia battled at home, where this season their average margin in games in the eastern time zone is +9, meanwhile when in the central time zone they are getting beat by 28 points. The Mountaineers will be frisky when Oklahoma and K-State come to town in a few weeks, but how will they handle a road trip to Ames this Saturday?

10. Iowa State - LW: 9⬇️