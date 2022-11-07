The top four in the Big 12 has been made clear with three weeks to play in the regular season, here is how the EMAW Online staff ranks the Big 12.

1. TCU - LW: 1↔️

Mason: 1 | Alec: 1 | Gabe: 1 Alec: TCU continues to screw around with less talented teams for a majority of the game before pulling away late after beating Texas Tech 34-24 on Saturday in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs moved to 9-0 behind tailback Kendre Miller’s 158 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Max Duggan didn’t have his best day for the majority of the game but still finished with 195 yards and two touchdowns. Quentin Johnston left the game with an injury and didn’t return, which is concerning for TCU. If TCU falls behind big to Texas on Saturday in Austin, I don’t think they will come back again.

2. Texas - LW: 4⬆️

Mason: 2 | Alec: 2 | Gabe: 2 Gabe: When things are clicking for Texas offensively they are as hard to stop as any offense in the country. Quinn Ewers took advantage of the early ejection of Julius Brents and found Xavier Worthy with red zone success on Saturday against the Wildcats. While they nearly coughed up a double-digit lead on the road again, the Longhorns managed to survive and now they sit in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 spot in the Big 12 Championship.

3. K-State - LW: 2⬇️

Mason: 3 | Alec: 3 | Gabe: 3 Mason: It would have been interesting to see if anything changed on Saturday if Julius Brents wasn't ejected on the first drive or if the Wildcats had gotten the ball first to get on the scoreboard before Texas. None of that happened though and I still think the Wildcats are the more complete team than Texas, they had a shaky start defensively that they could never recover from. Texas tried to give it back but was able to finish off their most impressive win of the season. Now the Wildcats have to take care of business and hope for a Texas loss.

4. Baylor - LW: 6⬆️

Mason: 4 | Alec: 4 | Gabe: 4 Gabe: After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Baylor answered with a touchdown of their own on their first drive and subsequently controlled the remainder of the contest with Oklahoma on Saturday. Four different Bears found their way to the end zone against what continues to be a porous Sooners run defense. With three consecutive games against ranked opponents ahead of them to finish the season, Baylor still has the meat of their schedule ahead of them.

5. Oklahoma - LW: 4⬇️

Mason: 5 | Alec: 7 | Gabe: 5 Mason: Just when you think Oklahoma is an above-mediocre team, they lose at home to Baylor who only got four carries out of their leading running back and had a quarterback who struggled to throw the ball. Dillon Gabriel is the key to their offense and he made too many first-half mistakes to overcome.

6. Kansas - LW: 7⬆️

Mason: 7 | Alec: 5 | Gabe: 6 Alec: Kansas is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008! The Jayhawks ended their three-game slide with a 37-16 win over Oklahoma State in Lawrence on Saturday. Jason Bean had 296 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns in win. Devin Neal rushed for 224 yards on 32 carries in the win for Kansas to go along with 110 receiving yards.

7. Oklahoma State - LW: 3⬇️

Mason: 6 | Alec: 6 | Gabe: 7 Mason: I still think Oklahoma State is one of the better teams in the Big 12, but it is clear their injuries are catching up to them quicker than anyone else in the conference. Without a real option behind Spencer Sanders, they are going to struggle until he can come back (maybe he can't?). I know Kansas beat them this past weekend, but in the long run I think the Cowboys are still the safer pick in the standings.

8. Texas Tech - LW: 8↔️

Mason: 8 | Alec: 8 | Gabe: 8 Alec: Texas Tech kept it close with undefeated TCU on Saturday for about 3.5 quarters before failing to convert on a couple of fourth downs gave TCU a short field, which they capitalized on with touchdowns. Tech is a tough out, and I think they’re in a position to potentially go to a bowl game if they win two of their final three games against Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

9. Iowa State - LW: 10⬆️

Mason: 9 | Alec: 9 | Gabe: 9 Gabe: Iowa State looked competent offensively for the first time since the non-conference schedule and managed to take control with an avalanche of 21 fourth-quarter points. It was the first game that sophomore quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw a touchdown pass and did not throw an interception since Sept. 17, when they beat Ohio, 43-10.

10. West Virginia - LW: 9⬇️