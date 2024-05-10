The workhorse is back, but there will be plenty of changes in the running back depth chart next season. The Junction City native, D.J. Giddens, has established himself as one of the best running backs in college football. However, the departure of Treshaun Ward, left a big hole on the depth chart behind Giddens coming into this season. Enter Dylan Edwards, one of the fastest players in the nation, and some young running backs who are ready to contribute. This should be an electrifying group with Giddens leading the way.

ELIGIBILITY CHART

2024 Eligibility Chart - RBs Player Recruiting Class Eligibility Remaining DJ Giddens 2021 2 Years Dylan Edwards 2023 3 Years La'James White 2021 2 Years Joe Jackson 2023 4 Years DeVon Rice 2024 4 Years John Price 2024 4 Years Evan Cantu 2022 2 Years

THE PRESENT

Filling in the shoes of Deuce Vaughn was no easy task, but DJ Giddens took up the task and did extremely well. Giddens had over six games last season rushing over 100 yards. Against UCF this past season, Giddens had over 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns. His biggest improvement last season was his work in the receiving game. He led all Big 12 running backs in receiving touchdowns and yards per reception. He’s becoming a complete running back all the way around and is poised for an even bigger season next year. With a strong season, I think it will be Giddens’s last season as a Wildcat. If he continues to be the physical running back he is, while contributing in the passing game, the NFL will become more of a reality. With the longevity concerns of running backs, declaring early for the draft is a common trend.

The Future

Many were wondering who would help Giddens out in the running back position this season, and it was pretty late in the spring until we found the answer. Colorado transfer and Derby High School alum, Dylan Edwards, is back in his home state with the Wildcats. Edwards could be included in the present state, as he'll contribute in a big way next season. Edwards is the exact running back you want alongside Giddens. Giddens brings the power, but Edwards will bring the speed. He was one of the most elusive backs in the country last year just as a freshman. Edwards will help next year, but he'll also be the lead man alongside quarterback Avery Johnson in the future. Behind Edwards, it’s likely to be a competition who becomes the next man. La’James white is a veteran running back who knows the system well and is likely next in line if necessary. Joe Jackson and DeVon Rice were present during spring camp and could get limited playing time this season. Incoming freshman John Price also has upside but will likely take a step back this year.

OVERALL HEALTH

The addition of Dylan Edwards brings this group's potential to one of the best Kansas State has seen. As long as D.J. Giddens stays healthy, there shouldn’t be any problem next season. In his two years of playing, Giddens has yet to miss a game. He’s played in the Wildcats last 24 games. With a veteran leading the position like that, the overall health of the room is great. The potential of the backs outside of Giddens has elevated this group's ceiling to an all-time high.

CONCERN LEVEL: LOW