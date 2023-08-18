Stats from K-State's foreign tour finale win over UAE All-Stars
K-State finished their foreign tour in the Middle East at 2-1, with wins over the Israel Select team and UAE All-Stars, and a two-point loss to the Mexican National Team. The first two games were streamed on K-State's YouTube, but there was no video for the final game. Here is a look at the impressive statistical output from K-State's 112-72 win.
INDIVIDUAL STATS
|PLAYER
|PTS
|REB
|FG
|3FG
|A/TO
|
Dorian Finister
|
2
|
4
|
1/3
|
0/0
|
1/1
|
Dai Dai Ames
|
11
|
1
|
5/9
|
1/2
|
3/2
|
Cam Carter
|
20
|
5
|
7/14
|
3/8
|
4/1
|
Jerrell Colbert
|
12
|
11
|
6/10
|
0/1
|
0/2
|
Nae'Qwan Tomlin
|
15
|
7
|
6/10
|
1/3
|
3/0
|
Tylor Perry
|
33
|
4
|
12/15
|
9/11
|
2/0
|
RJ Jones
|
3
|
0
|
1/6
|
1/3
|
2/1
|
Taj Manning
|
3
|
3
|
0/3
|
0/1
|
0/1
|
Macaleab Rich
|
4
|
5
|
2/4
|
0/0
|
0/1
|
Arthur Kaluma
|
9
|
8
|
4/8
|
1/2
|
3/0
TEAM TOTALS
|FG (%)
|3FG (%)
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|TURNOVERS
|FREE THROWS
|
44/82 (53%)
|
15/31 (48%)
|
53
|
18
|
9
|
9/15 (60%)