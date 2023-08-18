News More News
Stats from K-State's foreign tour finale win over UAE All-Stars

K-State finished their foreign tour in the Middle East at 2-1, with wins over the Israel Select team and UAE All-Stars, and a two-point loss to the Mexican National Team. The first two games were streamed on K-State's YouTube, but there was no video for the final game. Here is a look at the impressive statistical output from K-State's 112-72 win.

INDIVIDUAL STATS
PLAYER PTS REB FG 3FG A/TO

Dorian Finister

2

4

1/3

0/0

1/1

Dai Dai Ames

11

1

5/9

1/2

3/2

Cam Carter

20

5

7/14

3/8

4/1

Jerrell Colbert

12

11

6/10

0/1

0/2

Nae'Qwan Tomlin

15

7

6/10

1/3

3/0

Tylor Perry

33

4

12/15

9/11

2/0

RJ Jones

3

0

1/6

1/3

2/1

Taj Manning

3

3

0/3

0/1

0/1

Macaleab Rich

4

5

2/4

0/0

0/1

Arthur Kaluma

9

8

4/8

1/2

3/0
TEAM TOTALS
FG (%) 3FG (%) REBOUNDS ASSISTS TURNOVERS FREE THROWS

44/82 (53%)

15/31 (48%)

53

18

9

9/15 (60%)
