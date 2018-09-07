Each week on KSO, Matt Hall will break down what he's learned from watching K-State's opponent heading into the contest, establish three things the Wildcats have to accomplish to achieve victory and provide his game prediction. We don't think one man's opinion is enough, however. So, we're going to provide insight from three former Wildcat starters every week in this space, plus advanced statistics from two ideal sources. The defensive perspective will come from Monte Spiller, a former starting safety for the Wildcats, who played for Bill Snyder on some of the best defenses in college football during the mid-to-late 1990s. Offensively, we have Terrale Johnson, who started at offensive guard in 2016 and was part of the program from 2014-2016. Both still live in Kansas and have a true passion for Wildcat football. Also, this year we add 'Player X,' an anonymous former five-year member of the program willing to share a true, unedited inside perspective of K-State football. Finally, we'll provide a collection of advance statistics from both the talented ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN on Twitter) and Pro Football Focus. Let's get started with our latest edition of Study Hall, focusing on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Bulldog tailback Kylin Hill is a threat to make plays catching the ball out of the backfield. Getty Images

Let's make one thing clear, Mississippi State was absolutely dominant in its season opening 63-6 win over Stephen F. Austin. Sure, the opponent was bad, but both the tape and statistics revealed an athletic, physical, dominant bunch playing with emotion from the first snap of the season through the game's final whistle. Ten different Bulldogs earned a grade of at least 70 from Pro Football Focus in the opener, compared to just three K-State offensive players grabbing a grade at least that high last Saturday. On defense 11 different Bulldogs - led by a jaw-dropping 91.0 from star defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons - graded at least at 70. K-State's defense had five. So, if you're doing the math right now, that's 21 Bulldogs grading at 70 or better in week one compared to eight Wildcats grading at that level from PFF. If the numbers don't convince you, go ahead and watch the Bullodgs. All you need to see are the first offensive and defensive drives to get yourself a good feel for who's heading to Manhattan Saturday. The Mississippi State defense has two of its 17 tackles for loss on the first three defensive snaps, and the first offensive snap was a 53-yard touchdown pass to tailback Kylin Hill. Defensively, the Bulldogs will attack you on every snap, thanks in part to the play of Simmons and fellow freak Montez Sweat (3.5 tackles for loss in the opener). They bring at least one extra rusher on almost every play and will come from all sorts of different angles. Offensively, MSU will force K-State to cover every player and part of the field. They'll use the running back and tight end consistently in the passing game while also involving the quarterback heavily in the run game. Of course, this team is far from unbeatable. And, no, K-State does not need to play a perfect game to win. The talent gap isn't that massive. It does exist, however, and it will take a fantastic performance from Bill Snyder's bunch to move to 2-0.

FILM STUDY - Take your own look at this week's opponent.

MATH CLASS - Let's take a look at the numbers, shall we?

ksu_FAN

Explanation from ksu_FAN: These stats are based on Bill Connelly's 5 Factors, a system he came up with several years ago based on analyzing seasons of college football data. This is essentially a football version of Ken Pomeroy's possession based stats system in basketball. However, in many ways football is a more complicated sport (for stats) than basketball, so there are more moving parts. Connelly's system breaks the game down into five parts: Explosiveness, Efficiency, Field Position, Finishing Drives, and Turnovers. Explosiveness roughly accounts for 35 percent of winning/losing and is measured by yards per play and points per play. Efficiency accounts for 25 percent and is measured by success rate. Field Position accounts for 15 percent and is measured by average starting field position. Finishing drives is 15 percent and is measured by points per drive inside the opponent's 40 yard line. Turnovers are 10 percent and measured by turnover margin. In Connelly's research, he found that if a team wins Explosiveness in a game they win 86 percent of the time, win Efficiency and win 83 percent of the time, win Field Position and win 72 percent of the time, win Finishing Drives and win 75 percent of the time, win Turnovers and win 73 percent of the time. Connelly also uses some other more complicated stats to measure several of the factors, but this simplified version based on the raw numbers from the game stats still gives a pretty good look at the relative strengths and weaknesses of each team.

***PFF MATCH-UPS*** (Season grades from Pro Football Focus used)

When K-State has the football KSU Offense (61.5) vs. MSU Defense (82.5) KSU Receiving (55.4) vs. MSU Coverage (81.2) KSU Pass Block (96.0) vs. MSU Pass Rush (68.8) KSU Run Block (58.2) vs. MSU Rush Defense (82.2) KSU Run Offense (58.2) vs. MSU Tackling (64.4)

When Mississippi State has the football MSU Offense (81.8) vs. KSU Defense (74.6) MSU Receiving (64.6) vs. KSU Coverage (73.3) MSU Pass Block (90.8) vs. KSU Pass Rush (67.3) MSU Run Block (77.0) vs. KSU Rush Defense (80.6) MSU Run Offense (81.8) vs. KSU Tackling (75.1)

Skylar Thompson will need to capitalize on any big-play opportunities he finds this weekend. Getty Images

PASSING NOTES - Former K-State players share thoughts with the class

FORMER STARTING SAFETY MONTE SPILLER

Matt Hall: Overall thoughts on how the defense played in week one? Monte Spiller: Overall, I feel like the defense had their struggles early, but overcame the up- tempo of South Dakota late. To the naked eye, our defense looked very average, and in some case held true but the effort was definitely there. If we are looking at stats, giving up 334 total yards to a pass-heavy offense isn’t what you want, but in all accounts is not too bad. Many people also fail to realize we held them scoreless in the second half, which speaks volumes. MH: Mississippi State uses everybody (throws to RB/TE, will run the QB, etc.) how much of a challenge is it defensively when a group really will test you with all of its skill players? MS: It poses a great challenge, but when you play in the Big 12 this is something you become accustom to on a weekly basis. Mississippi State is a very talented team, but I see our defense getting up for the challenge and I believe our LB’s will match up well with their RB/TE. We appear to have some young guys stepping up at DB, so look for that to be a factor as well. MH: What kind of improvement do you see taking place from week one to week two? MS: As a player, no matter how long you have played, it always feels good to get that first game out of the way. You get to see film against someone else rather than your teammates. I look to see more stunts and coverages. I can see our coaches bringing more pressure this week compared to last Saturday, as South Dakota’s QB, looked way to comfortable in the pocket. I believe the defense will improve as a unit and have big plays from our safeties.

FORMER STARTING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TERRALE JOHNSON

Montez Sweat will provide a major test for the Wildcats' offensive line. Associated Press

MH: Was the offensive line as bad as people have said in game one? What did you see? Terrale Johnson: It's really hard to say. On paper they rushed for 257 yards, and that's a solid number. But they had a few holding calls, and (Alex) Barnes didn’t break until the last 10 minutes of the fourth. South Dakota may have been in something totally different, I'm not sure. But the plus is that this o-line has experience, and when they needed stuff to pop it did and that was a huge impact! So depending how you look at it, it could go either way. I think we were expecting 60 yrd tds from the gate! MH: How excited would you be to take on a DL as talented as Mississippi State’s? TJ: Man, I would love this opportunity! You get to play a highly noticed SEC team who people say is the best conference. Had a chance last year vs. Vandy, didn't go our way. Probably got a much better Mississippi team, let's go show our worth. People are doubting them from South Dakota, so let's go shake some heads and the polls and go one week at a time. MH: What can K-State do from a scheme perspective to make that DL less effective? TJ: This question tough for me, because I'm not there anymore and haven't seen Mississippi State play. But I do know from my last game vs. an SEC team we stuck to our game plan, made huge plays and gritted it out until that clock stopped. Our film wasn't the best against A&M in the Texas Bowl, but we played tough all four quarters. Stick to that zone scheme inside and everybody play K-State ball.

PLAYER X (ANONYMOUS FORMER FIVE-YEAR MEMBER OF THE FOOTBALL PROGRAM)

MH: K-State has played a little tight in games like this in the past, do you expect that to happen in this one or the Wildcats to come out loose? Player X: I expect the team to come out a little tight early. I think they will work themselves out of it, but it might take a quarter. Different teams respond differently to certain situations. I certainly hope we see a loose team, but there are no guarantees there. MH: The Wildcats are going to work on avoiding penalties and turnovers all week, does putting so much focus on that potentially limit the chance to make explosive plays? PX: I think under coach Snyder you would maybe see that with younger teams. However, given the experience of this team, I do not see that being an issue. The guys on the field understand what you can and cannot do. Last week was obviously bad, but I think a lot of guys will turn the page and not let it affect them in terms of preventing an explosive play this week. MH: What signs will you be looking for early on to see how this game will play out? PX: This game will be won up front. I, like everyone else, will be looking for the offensive line to improve this week. I think if we can get the running game going early we are going to have very positive results on Saturday. I will also be looking at Mississippi State's passing game and how they plan to attack this K-State defense. Will they be running fades early, or will they be attacking the middle of the field? If K-State can limit the big play and get off the field on third down, then watch out.

THREE ASSIGNMENTS - What must K-State do to win?

We've heard Blake Seiler will adjust weekly to match different offenses. This week calls for attacking the line of scrimmage; is that what we'll see? Getty Images

1. Be aggressive on defense To me, if K-State wins this game it will be because the Wildcat defense is able to slow down the Mississippi State offense and make the Bulldogs one dimensional. Yes, there is talent all over the field and Nick Fitzgerald is a gifted player, but he's not an overly accurate thrower. He completed just 54 percent of his passes a year ago and earned only a 66.2 PFF passing game grade last season (for some perspective, Skylar Thompson scored an 85.8 in that metric last week). Simply put, the Wildcats need to attack the line of scrimmage like they haven't in, well, likely years and dare the Bulldogs to beat them throwing the football. That could happen, too, but it's a much wiser risk.

2. Be careful on offense Wait, what?!? Be conservative? Who's ever suggested that before? I know, it sounds crazy. But I actually believe K-State will have some success defensively and in special teams against the Bulldogs, and if that's the case the Wildcats can't afford to lose the game because of turnovers or too many negative plays. Careful doesn't mean not throwing the football or avoiding any fourth down tries. It doesn't even mean running more than throwing. To me, it means going a little more max protect in the passing game than what's perhaps typical and not spending a lot of time trying to stretch this defense laterally with the running game. Protect the quarterback, don't force the football and be direct in the running game. Keep moving forward and value the football. Easier said than done.

Could Isaiah Zuber make another game-changing play on special teams? USA Today

3. Be perfect on special teams

I saw some kinks here on film from the Bulldogs, and this is where K-State can make the difference. The Wildcats don't absolutely have to score a touchdown in the return game or on defense to win this contest, but field position needs to be controlled and no mistakes can take place in the kicking game. Be aggressive on defense, sound on offense and make game-changing plays on special teams. That's the recipe to knock off Mississippi State this weekend.

PROJECTED FINAL SCORE: Mississippi State 31, Kansas State 20