Summer Scouting: What Brendan Hausen brings to Kansas State
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang knew the Wildcats needed shooting when the off-season started.
Last season, the Wildcats shot 31 percent from three but attempted over 20 three-pointers a game. After losing Tylor Perry and Cam Carter - two of their better statistical shooters - it became clear the Wildcats couldn't sit around and hope their shooting would simply get better.
As a result, Tang and his staff dipped into the transfer portal to add shooting, adding Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen. Hausen chose the Wildcats over other high-major offers, including UConn.
Here is a look at what Hausen brings to the Wildcats, and how he could fit in K-State's current offense.
