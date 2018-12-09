Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 19:53:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Sunday night coaching search update

V0mendd0wmsumuzi3cby
Getty Images
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

We collect and share what we've learned today about K-State's coaching search HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}