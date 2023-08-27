No. 16 Kansas State's season opener against SEMO is fast-approaching. Anticipation, excitement and expectations are rising steadily as that Sept. 2 date in Manhattan approaches. And the EMAW Online staff is diving into a few preseason discussion topics and perspectives as we're less than two weeks away from the season. Sticking to one or two names on each side of the ball, who would you commit to as your sure-fire, no-doubt names that will be the stars of this season for K-State?

MASON VOTH: Offensively, it is pretty easy. Will Howard is going to be the guy for this offense. He took a massive jump in 2022 and now he gets to enter a season as the unquestioned starter for the first time ever, plus Collin Klein gets his second season in control of the offense and can get more creative. For the defense, I am going to go out on a limb and give the nod to Will Lee. Each year Chris Klieman has brought in an impact transfer in the secondary, and Lee fits the bill. He was dominant for an Iowa Western team that won the NJCAA Championship last season and K-State was able to hold off bigger suitors late in the recruiting process to get him in Manhattan. If I was to be safe, I would just say Kobe Savage. He is the unquestioned emotional leader of this defense in my eyes.

KAMDEN TATKENHORST: Starting with the offensive side, I have to go with Cooper Beebe and Will Howard. You could honestly pick anyone on the veteran offensive line the Wildcats have, but Beebe has been the most impressive. The preseason AP All-American has yet to allow a sack in his college career. He is poised to become a first-round pick in April. Nobody could have predicted the year Howard had last year. He looked like one of the best quarterbacks in college football to end the season last year, and everyone is expecting the same this year. I have no doubt he can have the same success as the year prior. On the defensive side, I really feel like you can say a lot of names that can become stars. The first I will say is Kobe Savage. This will just be Savage’s second year as a Wildcat, but he was a surprising star on the defense. He will be looked upon as a leader this year for the Wildcats, after earning All-Big 12 Second Team last season. The other player on the defensive side of the ball is Austin Moore. Moore has quite the story in his time as Wildcat. From being a former walk-on to leading the Wildcats in tackles last season, he is poised to have another stellar year for the defense.

GRANT SNOWDEN: For me it has to be Will Howard. Howard threw for 1,633 yards last season to go with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions (82.5 QBR). Howard said at the Big 12 media days that he's especially excited for this season because he comes in at the No. 1 on the depth chart. Howard has never gone into a season being that top guy and I expect his relationship with his weapons to be at an all-time high. Defensively, the face of the defense this season has to be Daniel Green. Green racked up 38 tackles to go with two sacks and two interceptions as well. Green is an all-around player that can make plays all over the field and will be a problem for Big 12 offenses. If you're a runner going through the B-gap you better hope you don't see him. My other vocal point for the defense will be Kobe Savage. Savage saw action in just 10 games last season and racked up 45 solo tackles, a forced fumble and three interceptions. If Savage can stay healthy, he will lead a very questionable K-state secondary. JAKE STEPHENS: Offensively, the season lies on the back of Will Howard. This team will go as far as he can take them and I am predicting a huge year for him. He is currently my darkhorse favorite to win the Heisman and with more experience he will continue to have success. This is his first season coming in as the true No. 1 guy and will be the first time that he gets to have that chemistry with his pass-catchers. Defensively, a couple names come to mind, such as Kobe Savage and Daniel Green. Green is back as a super senior this year and has something to prove. He has been overshadowed on this defense in years past with names such as Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Julius Brents being their stars. This will be his first season as the No. 1 name on defense and he is also a captain for the Cats this year. Captaining alongside him this season will be Savage. The injury bug has hurt him in years past, but assuming he stays healthy this season, Savage will have the opportunity to play himself into an early Day 2 guy in next year's NFL Draft.