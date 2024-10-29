Advertisement
Column: K-State defines legacy and identity in Sunflower Showdown
As Kevin Fielder writes, K-State has built an identity and legacy that will last.
• Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State beats Kansas, 29-27
The good, bad, and ugly moments from a thrilling 29-27 victory over Kansas for K-State
• Kevin Fielder
Players of the Game: K-State survives, defeats Kansas, 29-27
Multiple players stood out for Kansas State in their win over Kansas, including QB Avery Johnson
• Grant Snowden
Sweet 16: K-State defeats Kansas to win 16th-straight Sunflower Showdown
A Chris Tennant field goal in the fourth quarter gave K-State the win
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
No. 16 Kansas State vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Odds, Gameday Information
K-State will host Kansas on Saturday night
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Takeaways as Kansas State MBB beats Fort Hays State in exhibition
