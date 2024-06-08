Kansas State baseball saw their season end in the second game of the NCAA Super Regionals, as the Bat Cats fell to Virginia, 10-4. The Wildcats showed promise to begin the game, producing enough offense to stay neck-and-neck with the high-powered Virginia offense. For most of the early innings, K-State remained tied with Virginia. However, the walls caved in the ninth inning when the Cavaliers put up five runs to build their six-run lead. Jackson Wentworth saw the start for the Wildcats and went six innings in the loss. Wentworth allowed four earned runs on eight hits and struck out five batters. The loss sees K-State's improbable NCAA Tournament run ends on the doorstep of a trip to Omaha and the College World Series. Here are three takeaways from K-State's season-ending loss to Virginia.

CATS STRUGGLE TO GET OUT OF INNINGS

To his credit, Wentworth did well to get early outs against Virginia's high-powered offense. In most of his six frames, he'd get the first two batters out and get close to ending the inning. However, the two out pitching (and defense) left plenty to be desired. Virginia opened their scoring with two runs in the first inning, both of which came with two outs. That included a two-out home run by Casey Saucke to open the scoring. The entirety of Virginia's ninth-inning rally also came with two outs. Getting Virginia's high-octane offense out of the inning is a challenge for any team, but it becomes even more of a challenge when a team struggles to produce the third out and end the inning.

K-STATE'S BULLPEN STRUGGLES

K-State's bullpen had been lights out for most of the Fayetteville Regional, especially in the two outings against Arkansas. However, the same bullpen saw some regression against Virginia. After a tough outing by Blake Dean and Cole Wisenbaker last night, Pete Hughes turned to Tyson Neighbors and Josh Wintroub, hoping to keep the Wildcats in it. And while Neighbors allowed just one run in two innings of relief, Wintroub allowed the backbreaking five to end the game. It's hard to blame Hughes for the bullpen decisions. There could be an argument that Neighbors should've seen the mound in the opener, but saving him for a high-leverage situation in a potential elimination game is hardly the wrong decision. However, the Wildcats needed better performances from their bullpen. It wasn't the sole reason for any loss - multiple factors played into both losses - but the Wildcats could've used a reliable bullpen in both games.

A PROMISING END TO THE SEASON