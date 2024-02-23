Things haven't gone well for Kansas State since the beginning of Big 12 play. After a 4-1 start in conference play, the Wildcats have struggled to buy a win (or basket), losing seven of their last eight. This stretch has left Kansas State searching for answers, both on the court and in their NCAA Tournament hopes, as their bubble appears close to burst. However, despite the recent skid, head coach Jerome Tang believes Kansas State can get hot at the right time and make it to the NCAA Tournament.

"Somebody in the country who is not on the bubble right now or not in the field or is struggling, and they're gonna get hot," Tang said. "There's somebody in the country who is going to do it, why not the ‘Cats?" Tang continued. Call it wishful thinking from Tang. Call it unrelenting confidence in his team. Regardless, Tang isn't wrong. Kansas State, despite hitting double-digit losses, still has a chance of sneaking into the NCAA Tournament, provided they handle business to end the season.

K-STATE'S RESUME

At No. 76 in NET rating, Kansas State is only a few spots behind the No. 69 NET that made the tournament last season. Their lack of Quadrant 1 wins (Kansas State is 2-5 in these games) certainly hurts them, but two things are playing in Kansas State's favor: the remaining schedule and Kansas State's ability to win in Quadrant 2 and Quadrant 3 games. If Kansas State wins out, they will have picked up four Quadrant 1 wins, including an additional win over Kansas and a win against Iowa State. That would mean that Kansas State, despite early struggles, would end the season with five wins over nationally ranked-opponents. Kansas State is also 8-6 in Quadrant 2 and 3 games, picking up wins against schools like LSU (84 in NET), Villanova (34 in NET), and Providence (56). Each sits right on the edge of turning into Quadrant 1 wins, but time might be running out for any of them to make that case. Villanova or LSU are most likely to bump up a tier, as both play enough quality opponents to see the slight boost. Regardless, Kansas State has the makings of a tournament team. They'll just need to find ways to pull out some needed wins to end the season.

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN?

College basketball statistician Bart Torvik has a simulator on his website, allowing anyone to project future games and see the potential tournament implications of any decision. Using this simulator allows us to see what it might take for Kansas State to make the NCAA Tournament. Of course, these things are just simulations. They are not meant to be treated as gospel, but it does allow us to see potential situations play out. With Kansas State's remaining regular season and potential Big 12 Tournament slate remaining, here is what Kansas State would likely need to do to make the tournament. Scenario: Win 4 of 5 remaining reg season games, win one tournament game Result: No. 11 seed In this scenario, we gave Kansas State wins against BYU, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and Iowa State. Of course, this is a lofty expectation for Kansas State, who lost against BYU and Iowa State earlier this season, but both of those games were close, and this season has proven that anything can happen in the Big 12. After that, we gave Kansas State a win against BYU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament. We then had them lose to Houston in the second game. According to the simulation, this would give Kansas State one of the final four byes in the NCAA Tournament and make them a No. 11 seed. Their estimated chance of earning an at-large bid would be 81.2%.

*** Other scenarios could exist, but those situations might require Kansas State to win multiple games in the conference tournament. Another simulation run gave Kansas State three wins in the regular season (losses to Kansas and Iowa State) and two wins in the conference tournament (Oklahoma State and Texas Tech) before losing to Baylor. This situation kept Kansas State out of the NCAA Tournament with a 31.7% chance of earning an automatic bid.