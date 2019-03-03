Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-03 14:07:38 -0600') }} football Edit

TE Tommy Guajardo surprised by Kansas State offer

Bzssmt3wqywtduljvrfy
Dearborn tight end Tommy Guajardo
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State’s recruiting net under head coach Chris Klieman, thus far, knows no bounds. The Wildcats are jumping into states we have not typically seen K-State try on the recruiting trail.They’ve ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}