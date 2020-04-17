For the second consecutive year, Chris Klieman and Kansas State have landed an impact graduate transfer. Last year, the Wildcats added running backs Jordon Brown (via North Carolina) and James Gilbert (via Ball State).

Today, Northern Iowa tight end Briley Moore has announced he will play his final season in Manhattan for K-State.

KSO NOW: BRILEY MOORE COMMITS TO KANSAS STATE

It is a massive addition for the Wildcats, who had been looking for tight end help in the upper classes for over a year. Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham had been searching ever since he was hired. Last year, they swung, and missed, for Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek (who picked Nebraska).

Moore is someone who popped up on NFL radars after his junior year, but his last season was derailed due to injury. Instead of taking the field once again in Cedar Falls, he chose to place his name in the transfer portal to see what programs would bite. Many Power Five schools jumped at the thought of adding the future pro. After whittling down his choices to Kansas State, Baylor and Missouri, Moore chose K-State.

Tight end transfer Briley Moore is headed to Kansas State. (USA Today)

As a freshman at Northern Iowa Moore appeared in 10 games, and his lone start that season came against North Dakota State, coincidentally enough. His first career touchdown came against Klieman and the Bison. While appearing in 13 games for the Panthers during his sophomore campaign in 2017, Moore started in nine of those. That year, he hauled in 38 passes for 494 yards. His junior year saw him catch 36 passes for 536 yards and four touchdowns. He also set a career-high in yards in a game with 96 versus North Dakota State.

Briley Moore should give K-State a pass catching option at tight end.

