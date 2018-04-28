Bruce Weber and Co. have seen a lot of talent over the course of the last two weeks.

They visited many prospects during the recruiting period that spanned from April 13-18 and then again for the evaluation period from April 20-22.

A prospect that K-State saw during both sessions was Jakevan Leftridge.

Leftridge is a forward in the Class of 2019 and hails from Dallas. His recruitment has yet to really take off, but he does have Kansas State’s attention.

“Coach Weber visited me,” Leftridge told KSO. “He let me know that he was going to watch me play this upcoming weekend. This was our first time meeting each other, so I believe that they have a good interest in me.”

Weber did arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex over the weekend to take in the full weekend of AAU basketball on the EYBL circuit. The Wildcats did not pull the trigger on an offer to Leftridge but will keep him on their radar after watching him play over the weekend at Cedar Hill and Duncanville High School.

The 6-foot-4 forward has more work left to do but is grateful for the interest from the Wildcats.

“It was a pleasure for me to have the presence of a coach at my school,” Leftridge shared. “He’s a good man. I tried to learn as many things as I could from him. He was able to watch me workout and we talked afterwards.”