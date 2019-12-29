Kansas State trailed 16-3 at one point in the first half against Tulsa, a team that has defeated the Wildcats each of the last two seasons. A career-high 25 points, and six 3-pointers, from Cartier Diarra though would bring the Wildcats (7-5) all the way back, however, and secure a 69-67 win over the Golden Hurricane (8-5). Let's recap it all in The Final at K-StateOnline.

Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra scored a career-high 25 points in K-State's win over Tulsa. (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

FIVE THOUGHTS

1. Cartier's comeback

Cartier Diarra, bluntly put, was awful in K-State's last outing against Saint Louis. I wondered if Diarra would maybe start this game from the bench, and he did find his way there for a period of time as the Wildcats found themselves in a 16-3 first-half deficit with 11:34 left to play in the opening period. Diarra returned to the floor, though, and caught absolute fire. The junior guard hit five first-half 3-pointers on his way to 16 first-half points. His third straight make put K-State up 31-29 with just under four minutes left in the first half. He'd hit two more before the half ended, including an impressive baseline step-back, to help the Wildcats to a 40-34 halftime lead, a 19-point swing from the early deficit.

2. Tulsa's comeback

K-State's red hot offensive stretch from the 11-minute mark of the first half through the 18-minute mark of the second half (42 points in 13 minutes of game action) got the Wildcats into control at 43-34. Tulsa, though, would not go away. The Golden Hurricane used a 9-0 run to grab a 46-45 lead with 14:40 left in the game, and the run lasted until a Diarra hoop with 13 minutes to play to stop the run and put K-State back up a point.

3. Antonio is ill... Monte is hurt

Not, like, cool ill, but sick. Antonio Gordon missed Sunday's contest with the flu, and his absence left K-State down four scholarship players when you count Gordon, the transferred Shaun Williams and injured bigs James Love and Nigel Shadd. Montavious Murphy would injure his left leg around the 16-minute mark in the second half, leaving the Wildcats with just eight scholarship players to use. And, that number counts former walk-on Pierson McAtee, meaning the Wildcats played the second half with seven recruited, scholarship players seeing the floor. Murphy was seen standing and active on the sideline during the second half, for what it's worth.

4. Finding a way to finish

Cartier with the clutch bucket 🎯 #KStateMBB 69

Tulsa 66

2H | 13.2

Freshman DaJuan Gordon had a key tip-in off a Xavier Sneed miss to put K-State up three with just less than four minutes left to play in the game. The Wildcats, though, had to hang on, something that's become a troubling trend this season. It looked scary for quite some time. K-State fouled a 3-point shooter with five seconds left on the shot clock and only 2:23 left to play. All three charity shots were made by Tulsa, and at that point the short-lived three-point edge was a two-point deficit. Diarra turned it over for the Wildcats on the ensuing possession, and it was starting to feel a lot like the loss to Saint Louis in Kansas City. Then, it didn't. K-State forced a turnover to regain possession, and Sneed - who forced the turnover - knocked in a jumper to tie the game at 66-66. K-State would get a stop the next time down the floor, and Bruce Weber called a timeout with K-State looking a bit lost on offense with seven seconds left on the shot clock and just 27 seconds left to play. Diarra hit a step-back triple with 21.9 seconds left in the game. That gave Diarra his career high (25 points) on his sixth three of the game, and his first of the second half. Sneed missed the front end of a one-and-one with nine seconds left, but Mawien erased an attempt at the hoop at the buzzer to seal the win for K-State.

We made a shot at the end. We haven't made shots in the last few games. We did get stops, and we made a shot down the stretch. Hopefully this will be the day we start moving forward. — K-State coach Bruce Weber

5. Conference play up next...

The Wildcats will have a week before Big 12 Conference play begins next week at Oklahoma. This was not a great Tulsa team by any stretch, but it is a program who had beaten the Wildcats each of the last two seasons, and you had to wonder what K-State's mindset was when it found itself down 16-3 almost immediately. Fighting back from that deficit, against this specific opponent, does speak to the buy in these players have with the coaching staff and this program. That, and when you take into account who was available to play the last 15 minutes of the contest. It's just one win, however, and the Wildcats have loads of work to do in conference play - starting with the Sooners - to get where they want to be.

JUST THE STATS - Numbers & Analysis from Jimmy Goheen

K-State has struggled on twos all year, and tonight for the first half the Cats did again. However, they hit 40% of their threes while taking nearly 2/3 of their shots from behind the arc. In the second half that flipped, as K-State only hit 3-of-12 from deep but out shot Tulsa on twos by 17%. In the end the Cats scored 12 more points on threes to overcome Tulsa outscoring K-State by 10 on twos. Also notable was K-State hitting the offensive glass in the second half and winning offensive rebounding for the game. On a night when shooting, turnovers and free-throw rate were all similar, that 9% edge in offensive rebounding percentage was another key. Grinding out any type of win was what the Cats needed going into Big 12 play, and hopefully this will move this team forward after a lackluster out-of-conference record.

Another pregame key was getting big games from at least two of the trio of Diarra, Sneed, and Mawein. Diarra made huge plays in the first half and hit the dagger three in the second in his best game of the year. Sneed wasn't extremely efficient, but his effort was a huge and he made plenty of key plays. Even Mawien was better, going 3-of-3 on twos and grabbing seven big defensive boards. McGuirl was his usual steady self. Sloan didn't quite make the plays he did against SLU last week, but was decent along with Murphy. D. Gordon didn't have his best game as a Cat, but his only make of the game was huge tip in late in the game. K-State is going to need production from the top three to be competitive in the Big 12, and hopefully tonight was a step in that direction.

NELSON'S NOTES

After a couple of tough, close losses -and two losses to Tulsa the previous two seasons - you would have hoped the Wildcats would have come out with a sense of urgency. Simply put, that didn’t happen. On Tulsa’s first offensive possession, Xavier Sneed gave up a straight line drive to the goal and no help came until the Tulsa player was already at the rim. Later, Mike McGuirl and Cartier Diarra failed to communicate on an exchange on the wing leading to a layup and a foul. Twice in the first ten minutes of the game K-State gave up easy baskets in transition because the Cats simply got beat to the other end of the court. Offensively, the Wildcats started the game 0-of-7 from the floor and 0-of-5 from three and did not show much of an interest in trying to get the ball in the lane. You combine that with poor point guard play from both Diarra and David Sloan, and you had one of the worst starts imaginable. After the first media timeout Sneed made a concentrated effort to attack the basket, which was good to see. However, things were made difficult for him because he was attacking after only one pass or action, which meant Tulsa’s help defenders had not been forced to move. This led to multiple defenders being in position to help when Sneed got into the lane. The Wildcats went small out of the third media timeout with Sneed at the four and Montavious Murphy at the five. K-State got great looks on the next two possessions as a result. On the first, Sneed flashed to the elbow and got a clean look. On the second, Murphy took advantage of his match-up against Tulsa’s five man by beating him off the dribble. Sneed did miss his jumper - and Murphy missed both free throws - but both were quality looks. K-State started the second half with four good possessions. Sneed made a nice cut to get a clean look from the mid post. K-State reversed the ball quickly on a secondary break, and Makol Mawien kept his man sealed on the high side. The Wildcats ran a pick and pop with Diarra and Sneed, which Tulsa defended well, but Mawien posted hard once again and the spacing allowed for another post touch for Mawien. And after another hard post up, Mawien did a nice job of recognizing the defense and kicked the ball to Diarra at the top of the key.

Xavier Sneed was one of the few Wildcats to show aggression early on against Tulsa. (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

Even though K-State started 0-of-5 from three in the 2nd half just like it did to begin the game, the threes taken were much better shots. Most of them came off of drive and kicks or after a post touch like the one above. Trailing 53-52 with just over eight minutes to play, K-State went went to a lineup of Sloan, Diarra, McGuirl, Sneed, and Stockard and ran a high screen and roll on its next three possessions, which resulted in a made three from Sneed on the replace, a made three from McGuirl, and a missed layup from Sloan. The open lane was created due to Tulsa having to be concerned with Sneed rolling to the top and McGuirl and Diarra spotting up on both wings. Later, Mawien got an easy look on the roll and Sneed got another wide open look at the top of the key that did not go down. The Wildcats will not be able to rely solely on that one set, but it is a simple action they can go when they are playing small to create some offense for themselves. After it looked like K-State may cash this one in early on, it was good to see the energy level pick up. However, K-State should not rely on making shots to create energy for them. The energy and passion has to be there from the start. Yes, K-State missed some good looks early in the game, but the 13-point deficit was more about their attitude and willingness to play the game the right way. Defensively, the Wildcats must be much better with their on ball defense, as they got beat off the dribble too many times and need to be more consistent with their close outs. In the end, this team desperately needed some confidence that they could win a close game, and they were able to make just enough plays to do that tonight.

We have a week to prepare for Oklahoma, but we can enjoy it for at least one night. — K-State Coach Bruce Weber