A nightmare of a Big 12 Conference season continued for Bruce Weber and Kansas State at Oklahoma State, as the Wildcats suffered their 10th straight loss Wednesday night in Stillwater. This one came at the hands of Oklahoma State, 69-63, with an 8-0 Cowboy run in the latter part of the second half proving the difference. We recap K-State's latest setback in The Final at K-StateOnline.



Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber's Wildcats dropped another Big 12 game at Oklahoma State. (USA Today)

FIVE THOUGHTS

1. A stronger start

For the first time in quite some time, K-State did not spot its opponent a large early advantage in a Big 12 Conference game. In fact, less than halfway through the first half the Wildcats found themselves leading 10-5 on the road. That edge evaporated relatively quickly and eventually turned into a 26-23 halftime deficit, but it certainly left the Wildcats in a spot where they weren't spending extensive energy early on trying to climb out of a hole. The final outcome was no different, unfortunately for K-State, but the ability to stay close early was at least a welcomed change.

2. Staying small

Makol Mawien was the only big to start for Kansas State Wednesday at Oklahoma State. (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

With Montavious Murphy once again out with his knee injury the Wildcats went with Xavier Sneed along with guards Cartier Diarra, Mike McGuirl and DaJuan Gordon in the starting lineup, plus post Makol Mawien. This marks the second straight game K-State has started Sneed at the four after playing the senior from St. Louis very heavily at the small forward position through the duration of the season.

3. Again?!?

Remember when Diarra missed a wide-open dunk against Texas Tech, and many lost their minds? Well, Sneed did the exact same thing tonight. The senior forward had a wildly open path to the basket in the final two minutes of the first half, slowed down and tried a full windmill dunk. And, honestly, it wasn't even close, as Sneed missed it off the front/side of the rim. The miss also immediately turned into a run-out and basket for the Cowboys, who were able to then take a three-point lead into halftime. Sneed was not benched following his mistake.

4. Second-half separation, with a (short) rally

Oklahoma State never had success building a significant first-half advantage, but it didn't take the Cowboys long to create a little separation in the second half. A made Jonathan Laurent triple made it a six-point game, and then Lindy Waters answered a Mawien floater with another OSU 3-pointer and a seven-point lead with 18:26 still left to play. Bruce Weber would call a timeout at that point, unhappy with his team for leaving shooters open for the Cowboys. K-State, to its credit, would rally back to tie the score at 41 before Mike McGuirl put K-State back in front, 43-41, with 12 minutes left in the contest.

5. Many minutes

Neither Sneed nor Diarra left the floor a single time until Sneed rested with 12:13 left to play and the game tied 41-41, as Weber tried to stay small while also riding his best players as long as he could. It was also especially necessary with both Mawien and Levi Stockard battling severe foul trouble, even forcing Antonio Gordon into spot duty at the five spot with guards surrounding him for brief stretches. Diarra would briefly leave with about 11-and-a-half minutes remaining, but by essentially the 11-minute mark both Sneed and Diarra were back on the floor, with Sneed dishing to David Sloan for an open triple and a four-point K-State advantage with just 10 minutes remaining.

DaJuan Gordon and the Wildcat guards saw heavy minutes against Oklahoma State. (USA Today)

Unfortunately for the Cats, however, Oklahoma State responded to that Sloan triple with an immediate 8-0 spurt to regain a 54-49 lead, a deficit the guard (and minute) heavy Wildcats did not rebound from. K-State sputtered offensively down the stretch, and while you wonder how the heavy minutes played by the likes of Diarra, Sneed, McGuirl and Gordon impacted it, it's also fair to note the Wildcats have regularly struggled to make plays down the stretch more often than not this season.

JUST THE STATS: Numbers & Analysis from Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN)

Coming Soon...

TRADITIONAL STATISTICS: Provided by Oklahoma State University