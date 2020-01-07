Kansas State fell to TCU Tuesday night in Bramlage Coliseum. The loss to the Horned Frogs dropped K-State to 7-7 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. We recap it all in The Final at K-StateOnline.

Kansas State senior forward Xavier Sneed and the Wildcats fell to .500 overall with a loss to TCU. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

FIVE THINGS

1. Defining Stretches

It looked like a defining stretch could come awfully early, as TCU came out of the gate firing. K-State fell behind 7-0 to start the contest, but Xavier Sneed's hoop with 13:02 left did draw the Wildcats to within a basket at 12-10, and when David Sloan knocked in a triple just after the 12-minute mark of the first half K-State had its first lead of the game at 13-12. Late in the first half, however, the Wildcats allowed TCU to go on a 9-0 spurt with the game tied at 23. One painful play in that sequence came when Sneed left 3-point sniper Desmond Bane alone at the end of the shot clock for a triple as the buzzer sounded to make it 29-23 in favor of the visitors. TCU would knock in two more threes the next two trips - including one at the first-half buzzer - to make it 35-25 TCU at the break. K-State still trailed 40-31 with 15:48 to play when Bane was called for a flagrant foul for grabbing Cartier Diarra from behind to stop a K-State break after a Diarra steal. Diarra would get three points (one made free throw then a driving lay-up, his first three points of the game) on the trip to slice the deficit to six. Just over a minute later Diarra found Montavious Murphy for a wide-open corner three, and K-State trailed just 40-37 with 14:05 to play. Murphy got the same exact shot the next trip down to tie but couldn't knock down back-to-back threes.

TCU's Desmond Bane made a few timely 3-point baskets against Kansas State Tuesday night. (Associated Press)

Still down just four, Diarra was called for a questionable offensive foul with 11:55 left. Weber had been allowing Diarra to play with three fouls, but his fourth sent him to the bench at a crucial time. Sloan would replace him, and Sneed promptly finished off a hectic possession with a 3-point-play off a long two to make it 41-40, TCU. At that point, TCU had missed eight straight shot attempts. K-State failed to get all the way over the hump, however, and the Horned Frogs stretched their lead back to six at the eight-minute mark. It didn't help that Mike McGuirl and Sloan each missed back-to-back front ends of one-and-one opportunities with that six-point deficit. The Wildcats would get back in it again, though, thanks to a quick 5-0 spurt on a DaJuan Gordon jam and Sneed 3-pointer to get back within just two points. D. Gordon would later make it a one-point game with a put-back off a Sneed miss, but Bane hit another dagger three with 2:02 left to put TCU back up four points. K-State finally erased TCU's lead with less than 20 seconds left on a Sloan three right after Diarra fouled out, tying the score at 57 all. TCU gained the edge right back with a Samuel tip-in with just 2.0 seconds remaining, however, a basket that would provide the final margin in another gut-wrenching loss for K-State.

2. K-State's Player of the Game

The numbers - 19 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes (all team highs) - made Xavier Sneed a pretty easy selection. His effort, though, was more impressive. Keep your eyes on Sneed, if you have an opportunity, for an extended period of time. He's not always perfect - and he wasn't tonight, either - but the effort never dips, and Sneed is essentially performing at the level the Wildcats need to compete in the league. Enough help, however, hasn't come for Sneed. Not so far this season, and not tonight, either.

Xavier Sneed led K-State in scoring, rebounding and - most likely - effort in the Wildcats' loss to TCU. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

"You have great appreciation for guys who get better over four years. (Sneed) is certainly one of them, and he stands out." — TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon

3. Freshman Files

Antonio Gordon did not play against the Horned Frogs after suffering a shoulder injury this week in practice. It is possible A. Gordon will return for this weekend's trip to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.

Kansas State freshman Antonio Gordon missed Tuesday night's game with a shoulder injury. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Montavious Murphy started at the four spot - a role he and A. Gordon have traded back and forth this season depending on health. Murphy's biggest make came on a 3-pointer with 14:05 left that got K-State within three points. He also had a key assist to Makol Mawien at the four-minute mark to make it just a two-point game. Murphy scored seven points and grabbed three rebounds, without turning it over, in 31 minutes. DaJuan Gordon continued coming off the bench, had a late drive and dunk to get K-State within five points with five minutes left. He then grabbed a badly missed Sneed three and laid it in to make it a one-point game with just more than two minutes to play. Gordon had just four points but tied Sneed for a team-best six boards in 26 minutes of action.

4. What does it mean?

In the most simple terms, the Wildcats are now 7-7 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. Those numbers, alone, are telling and represent where this team currently sits. Neither Oklahoma nor TCU figure to be among the truly elite teams in the league, and K-State has already dropped winnable games to both. One was at home, and the other came in Norman when the Wildcats saw a seven-point lead in the final four minutes evaporate in a closing 12-0 run for the Sooners. K-State has played two teams it absolutely needed to be able to compete with to have the type of season it desired, and the Wildcats fell to both.

5. What's next?

Montavious Murphy and Kansas State will be looking for their first Big 12 win Saturday at Texas. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

It's not going to get significantly easier for the Wildcats any time soon. K-State gets back on the road again this weekend, as the Wildcats will head to Austin to take on Texas for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The Longhorns entered Big 12 play 10-2 overall before falling to Baylor, 59-44, in Waco to open conference play. UT faces rival Oklahoma Wednesday night in Austin.

JUST THE STATS - Numbers & Analysis from Jimmy Goheen

Teams playing poorly find ways to lose. Two-point percentage has been a glaring weakness for this K-State team, and the Cats dominated TCU on twos, outshooting them 58.6% to 31.3% and scoring 14 more points on twos. However, the Horned Frogs answered K-State by hitting threes at opportune times and making 37% compared to only 20% for the Cats and besting the Cats by 18 points there. K-State ended up with two more points from the free throw line, but only made 3-of-10 in the second half, including three misses on the front end of one-and-one opportunities. The Cats were also dominated on the offensive glass, as TCU rebounded 36.6% of their misses compared to only 18.8% for K-State, plus outscored K-State 17-9 on second chance points. K-State also lost the TO battle by a thin margin, though they did outscore TCU 12-7 on points off turnovers. Any way you add it up, K-State simply made too many mistakes, finished the first half very poorly by giving up a 12-2 run and never could take advantage of TCU mistakes in the second half to take the lead. As a result K-State is .500 on the season and 0-2 in the Big 12.

Individually K-State was led by Xavier Sneed, mainly playing on energy and heart in this one to squeeze out 19 points. Still, he struggled from behind the arc and had a few uncharacteristic defensive lapses. Mawien ended up with 10 points and decent efficiency and rebounding numbers, but he had so many missed opportunities and multiple defensive breakdowns in the first half. Diarra wasn't really efficient, played with foul trouble, and only finished with five points to go with four assists and four TOs. David Sloan was solid in his 20 minutes, including what looked like a possible game tying three. Gordon and Murphy gave their steady energy and effort. Usually steady Mike McGuirl probably had his worst game of the year.

Traditional statistics provided by K-State Athletics Communications

NELSON'S NOTES - Xs and Os from Chris Nelson

It is not unusual for coaches to go to a guy who has been struggling early in games to try to get him going. Tonight, K-State ran actions for Makol Mawien on the first two possessions hoping to get him some early confidence. Instead, a missed shot from close range and a turnover were the result. Even more troubling were the breakdowns defensively from Mawien. On an inbounds play Mike McGuirl got caught on a double screen. Mawien correctly helped, but then left the ball before McGuirl recovered. This left RJ Nembhard, a guy who had just made 6-of-8 threes against Iowa State, wide open. To Mawien’s credit he did not make this same mistake in the second half when DaJuan Gordon got caught on a baseline screen. Mawien correctly rotated out to Nembhard and stayed with him this time, forcing a contested shot. Montavious Murphy did a nice job of finishing the possession by sliding over and blocking out Kevin Samuel, who Mawien had been guarding. On a subsequent first half possession, Mawien got caught way too far up the lane in help position, which left himself susceptible to an easy screen for Samuel because he was not in a good position to see the ball and his man. K-State played good defense for a large portion of the first half; however, the breakdowns are noticeable and far too often lead to easy buckets for the opponent. The Wildcats gave up an open three in transition. David Sloan did not rotate over and get a body on Samuel when Mawien slid over to help on a drive. Murphy got beat on a straight line drive, and Mawien did not come over to help until Desmond Bane already had the layup. Xavier Sneed got caught going over the top of a screen for Bane instead of chasing him around the screen. At the end of shot clock Sneed got caught too far off Bane when Sloan had the dribbler contained in front of him. The Wildcats did not have as many of these types of defensive issues in the second half. They were more attached coming off screens, and when someone did get caught on a screen better help was given. When Mawien slid over to help on someone driving to the basket, the next guy did a better job of sliding down and boxing out Mawien’s man. Unfortunately, after the Wildcats had cut the lead to one with fewer than three minutes to play, both Sneed and Gordon rotated to Nembhard in the corner, leaving Bane open on the wing. Offensively, after Sneed was K-State’s lone offense in the game, Sloan supplied a spark off the bench in the first half. Sloan made the right decisions coming off the high ball screen. When TCU was loaded up defensively on the strong side, he swung the ball back to the weak side. When the help was slow to rotate to the roller, Sloan did a nice job of finding Mawien with passes that were on time. He also created two scoring opportunities for Mawien and Murphy with drop off passes after driving to the basket.

Kansas State junior guard Cartier Diarra again struggled to produce on the offensive end. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Early in the second half, the Wildcats went to more of a motion offense and found some success. Sneed ran hard off a screen from Mawien and recognized Mawien’s man stepped out to help, which opened up Mawien rolling to the basket. Shortly thereafter, McGuirl curled around a screen and got fouled on a shot in the lane. K-State continuing to be able to create scoring chances by giving defenses varying looks is important, because they are not talented enough to consistently generate offense on their own. To Coach Weber’s credit, he put Cartier Diarra back in the game with four fouls much earlier than he did last game with Sneed. Not only that, he subbed him out for a defensive possession after the last media timeout and then quickly took a timeout to get him back on the floor when K-State regained possession. The Wildcats went to mostly high ball screen actions in the final two minutes of the game. I would like to see K-State give the defense some more window dressing prior to getting into the high ball screens to force the defense to move and to try to get them out of position. Tonight there wasn’t much movement elsewhere on the court, which allowed all five of TCU’s defenders to position themselves exactly where they wanted to on the court and to all see the ball.

Weber says "Carti may not practice for a couple of days now."@GrantFlanders told me at halftime he thought there was some injury concern with him, he did obviously return until fouling out in the second half tonight. — Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) January 8, 2020

