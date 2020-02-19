K-State returns home on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Texas (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on CBS. The Longhorns won the first meeting, 64-50, on Jan. 11 and will be looking to sweep the series for the first time since 2016.

K-State had a ton of energy defensively to start the game, but unfortunately the Wildcats awareness and decision making on that end of the floor didn’t match their intensity. There were multiple over closeouts, which gave Texas Tech open driving lanes. When quick help was forced to come, Tech’s ball movement made the Wildcats pay. Twice K-State provided help along the baseline when it wasn’t necessary. The first led to an easy lay in for Tech, and the second an open corner three.

On two later occasions K-State’s off the ball defenders had poor awareness of who had the basketball for Texas Tech and where there men were. Chris Clarke assisted on back-to-back threes for Tech after K-State had tied the game at 10. Clarke has the ability to score, but his first instinct is to facilitate, especially when he has the basketball on the perimeter. On the first three Mike McGuirl drifted too far off Davide Moretti and lost track of where he was. On the second, with the ball in Clarke’s hands on the perimeter, Tech set a flare screen to the other side of the floor. David Sloan and DaJuan Gordon did not communicate on the screen and both had their eyes on Clarke, which led to another open three.

K-State wasn’t any better offensively during that stretch after tying it at 10, as the Cats turned it over on four of their next five possessions. McGuirl tried to force a pass inside that had no chance of being completed. Sloan was called for a charge driving to the basket. And, Cartier Diarra turned it over on back-to-back possessions. The Wildcat’s lone field goal attempt during the stretch was a short baseline jumper from D. Gordon that hit the side of the backboard.

As K-State has done many times this year, the Wildcats clawed their way back into the game by halftime. At one point near the end of first half I made a note that offensively, the Wildcats needed to be ready to make the next play. On the very next possession after I made that note, Diarra drove to the goal, drew a second defender, and left a pass for Antonio Gordon for a dunk. And, on the next possession, K-State ran a pick and pop for Xavier Sneed. After Tech took away the three, Sneed put the ball on the floor, and like Diarra, shoveled a pass to A. Gordon in the lane after the help defender came.

Rarely is Tech going to let you beat them with straight line drives to the goal. You must be aware of that and be ready to make the next play when the help defender comes. When K-State did that, it found some success offensively. When they tried to make the individual play, they did not.