The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Kansas State beats UT-Martin in season opener
Kansas State started slow tonight in the season opener against UT-Martin, but picked it up in the second half to coast to a 41-6 victory. The defense was stout all night long and flew around the fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news