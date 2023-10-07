There's never been a game where the "good, bad, and ugly" title fits this well. Kansas State traveled to the Stillwater, Okla. to play Oklahoma State on Friday night. Despite having a chance to win the game late, a Will Howard interception and failed fourth-down conversion killed any hope of Kansas State heading out with an improbable victory, as the Wildcats fell 29-21. There's a lot to break down, so let's get into the nitty-gritty of the good, bad, and ugly moments.

THE GOOD

-Marcus Sigle blocked a punt in the first half, keeping the game within a score. At the time, the play looked like it would give Kansas State some momentum, but as the final score suggests, there was little of that to come by for the Wildcats. -Treshaun Ward returned from injury and was productive in his limited carries. Ward averaged 6.6 yards per carry, finishing the game with 59 yards on the ground. He also scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second half. -The defense stopped Oklahoma State's offense multiple times on third and fourth down, which kept Kansas State in the game. Oklahoma State converted just six of their 18 third down attempts and was stopped on a late fourth down and short.

THE BAD

-After crossing the 200-yard mark against UCF, DJ Giddens failed to get going against Oklahoma State. Giddens finished with just 65 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. That isn't a disastrous number, but it should be significantly better for a back like Giddens. -Kansas State saw another kick fly out of bounds, marking the second time that's happened in as many weeks. The Wildcats have a special teams problem that has to get figured out quickly. It hasn't lost them a game yet, but these mistakes do not make winning easier. -Kansas State converted just six of their 16 third-down attempts. This number isn't putrid, but for an offense with as much talent as Kansas State, this number has to be better. -The decision to go for two down eight is supported by analytics, so there's little contention on the process. However, the play call was questionable. Kansas State ran a reverse, which appeared to give the wide receiver an option to throw the ball. To the receiver's credit, it was a good throw, the pass just was dropped. Still, there should be a better play call on the cards. There's no need to break out the trick play in that situation.

THE UGLY

-Will Howard threw three interceptions. Enough said. -Howard's accuracy was off all night, which is indicated by his 15 completions on 34 attempts. It wasn't always his fault, but receivers were open most of the night. Howard just flat-out missed them. There's been something off about Howard all season, and it's difficult to pinpoint. The poor play has clouded otherwise promising performances, and while Howard is not directly responsible for the team's struggles away from the Little Apple, he needs to be better. -Kansas State allowed five rushes over 10 yards today. Explosive plays have been an issue for the Wildcats' defense, and it appears to have continued out of the bye week. Defenses can play well for most of the game, but it's hard to survive the amount of explosive plays that Kansas State has given up this year. Through the air, Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman had two passes over 45 yards. -The loss makes Kansas State's path to the conference championship significantly harder. They can still make it back, but they'll almost certainly have to go to Texas and beat them. It's still doable, but winning this game would've made life a lot easier for Kansas State.