Let's make the Spring Game fun, shall we? Derek Young and Matt Hall will each draft teams from the Kansas State roster for a hypothetical Purple-White game that would almost certainly sell out Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Right? OK, maybe not, but it's still a fun idea.

We asked (not really) Coach Snyder if this was OK. His (likely) reply? "Totes." USA Today

The Rules: This will be played like a “regular” football game, eliminating a few things about the Spring Game that are smart, but well, boring. This means: 1. You can hit the quarterback/quarterback isn’t down as soon as he’s touched in the run game. 2. You can return punts. 3. You can blitz/do whatever the heck you want schematically. 4. Players can play out of position, if it's agreed it's "reasonable." As for a few other key notes: A. Everybody on the roster is magically healthy. B. You have to draft a head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator (Bill Snyder is not available for selection). C. We will draft 11 starters on offense and 11 on defense. Play whatever legal formation you like. D. You cannot take both Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson and ruin the other team’s hopes and dreams. E. You must draft a kicker, punter and identify a member of your "regular" roster as your return specialist. We will alternate picks until we've drafted a total of 27 Wildcats: 11 offensive starters, 11 defensive starters, a kicker, a punter, a head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. Members of The Foundation will vote on which team would win. Both drafter’s will be allowed 200 words – or less – to explain why their group will win. Derek Young, due to his advantage in youth, will pick first.

THE PICKS

Congratulations to Dalton Risner, the first overall pick of the KSO Fantasy Draft. Don't act so surprised. Grant Flanders/KSO

DY1: Dalton Risner - OL MH1: Duke Shelley - DB DY2: Elijah Sullivan - LB MH2: Scott Frantz - OL DY3: Da'Quan Patton - LB MH3: Kendall Adams - DB DY4: Denzel Goolsby - DB MH4: Trey Dishon - DT DY5: Abdul Beecham - OL MH5: A.J. Parker - DB DY6: Eli Walker - DB MH6: Skylar Thompson - QB DY7: Dalton Schoen - WR MH7: Isaiah Zuber - WR

DY8: Walter Neil - DB MH8: Alex Barnes - RB DY9: Sam Sizelove - LB MH9: Mike McCoy - RB DY10: Kyle Ball - DE MH10: Adam Holtorf - OL DY11: Nick Kaltmayer - OL MH11: Tyler Mitchell - OL DY12: Collin Klein - OC MH12: Josh Rivas - OL DY13: Drew Wiley - DL MH13: Joe Davies - DL DY14: Ben Adler - OL MH14: Kevion McGee - DB DY15: Wyatt Hubert - DE MH15: Andre Coleman - HC DY16: Blake Seiler - HC MH16: Brian Norwood - DC DY17: Bill Kuduk - OL MH17: Isaiah Harris - WR DY18: Chabastin Taylor - WR MH18: Darreyl Patterson - DB DY19: Landry Weber - WR MH19: Dalvin Warmack - WR DY20: Nick McClellan - PK MH20: Reggie Walker - DL DY21: Chase Johnston - DL/LB MH21: Boom Massie - DL DY22: Bernardo Rodriguez - P MH22: Aiden Mills - OL DY23: Jordan Noil - DB MH23: Daniel Green - LB DY24: Nick Lenners - TE MH24: Eric Gallon - LB DY25: Alex Delton - QB MH25: Charlie Dickey - OC DY26: Justin Silmon - RB MH26: Blake Lynch - PK DY27: Taylor Braet - DC MH27: Devin Antcil - P

See, Alex, you should have gone much higher - but strategy made you the best value pick in this draft. Grant Flanders/KSO

TEAM YOUNG

OFFENSE QB - Alex Delton RB - Justin Silmon WR - Dalton Schoen WR - Chabastin Taylor WR - Landry Weber TE - Nick Lenners LT - Nick Kaltmayer LG - Abdul Beecham C - Dalton Risner RG - Ben Adler RT - Bill Kuduk

DEFENSE DE - Kyle Ball DE - Wyatt Hubert DT - Drew Wiley DE/LB - Chase Johnston LB - Elijah Sullivan LB - Da'Quan Patton LB - Sam Sizelove CB - Walter Neil CB - Jordan Noil S - Denzel Goolsby S - Eli Walker SPECIAL TEAMS PK - Nick McLellan P - Bernardo Rodriguez RET - Walter Neil

COACHING STAFF HC - Blake Seiler OC - Collin Klein DC - Taylor Braet

TEAM HALL

Matt Hall is counting on the likes of Tyler Mitchell and Skylar Thompson to lead his offense. Stop holding, Tyler. Getty Images

OFFENSE QB - Skylar Thompson RB - Alex Barnes RB - Mike McCoy WR - Isaiah Zuber WR - Isaiah Harris WR - Dalvin Warmack LT - Scott Frantz LG - Josh Rivas C- Adam Holtorf RG - Tyler Mitchell RT - Aiden Mills

DEFENSE DE - Reggie Walker DT - Trey Dishon DT - Joe Davies DE - Boom Massie LB - Daniel Green LB - Eric Gallon CB - Duke Shelley CB - A.J. Parker NB - Kevion McGee S - Kendall Adams S - Darreyl Patterson

SPECIAL TEAMS PK - Blake Lynch P - Devin Antcil RET - Dalvin Warmack

COACHING STAFF HC - Andre Coleman OC - Charlie Dickey DC - Brian Norwood

DEREK'S CASE

Offensively, we have two reliable weapons at wide receiver with probably the best hands on the team, along with the biggest target on the team at the position that also probably possesses the most potential for the big play. Not only that, we have the two best offensive linemen on the team in my estimation with Risner and Beecham, while also having Kaltmayer and Kuduk at tackles, allowing an interior blocking advantage suited for Delton's abilities. Silmon took advantage of nearly every carry he had a year ago and turned it into significant yardage. Defensively, I believe we may have the two best pass-rushers on the team, which would be a plus against a true freshman right tackle. They'd have to have a quick-passing attack or just run the ball, and be totally one-dimensional out of the gate without the most mobile quarterback on the roster. We might be lacking at cornerback, but our pass rush against two freshmen linemen should mitigate that weakness. Our special teams will be elite with Braet on the staff. He's listed as the defensive coordinator but will be the guy that fires us up. Seiler is head coach and can handle all defensive duties. Collin Klein is an offensive genius. Winning.

MATT'S CASE